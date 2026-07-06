Mupita appointed to new AI for Good Global Commission

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita has been named as a commissioner on the AI for Good Global Commission.

The commission is an initiative of the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union, charged with expanding digital access, strengthening trust and accelerating economic impact through responsible AI.

“It’s an honour to be one of the founding commissioners of the AI for Good Global Commission,” says Mupita.

“At MTN Group we believe that the developments in AI have the potential to advance health, education , food security and industrial productivity. AI must be safe, ethical and globally inclusive. These perspectives align fully with the work of this Global Commission.”

Made up of more than 40 founding members, the commission brings together leaders from government, business and international organisations to unlock AI’s potential, says MTN.

It builds on the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which helped shape global priorities for extending digital inclusion and economic development, it adds.

The first meeting of the AI for Good Global Commission – which is co-chaired by Rwandan president Paul Kagame and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff – will take place this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

The telco notes that one of the MTN Group’s strategic priorities is to “leverage AI for growth”, targeting R30 billion in value-creation opportunities in the next three to five years.