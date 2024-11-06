Must-attend for CISOs: Briefing on when attackers strike, emerging battlegrounds and other new findings

Jason Oehley, regional sales director, Arctic Wolf.

An online security briefing to be hosted by Arctic Wolf this month will delve into the findings of the Arctic Wolf 2024 Security Operations Report, which has uncovered new insights into factors like the times of day cyber attackers strike, global events that trigger activity, and why identity is an emerging battleground.

At this must-attend event for IT security professionals, Arctic Wolf field CTO Christopher Fielder and regional sales director Jason Oehley will unpack emerging trends and threats, and explore the most noteworthy security incidents in the past year.

They will highlight the industries with the lowest and highest security scores, and the reasons why attackers are targeting particular verticals and specific core systems.

They will also outline how a security operations (SecOps) approach that aligns with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 helps reduce cyber risk, and how SecOps teams should cut through the noise to achieve low false-negatives and high true-positives in the face of growing volumes of security telemetry.

Webinar: 2024 SecurityOperations Report

An Arctic Wolf Quarterly Briefing for SA security stakeholders

13 November 2024





The Arctic Wolf Quarterly Briefing for SA security stakeholders is designed to inform IT, security and risk decision makers in the financial services, insurance, legal, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors.

