My Incident Desk launches multi-alias facial recognition for decentralised people management

My Incident Desk, which positions itself as a leading provider of incident and urban management solutions, has announced the launch of its Multi-Alias Management feature — a powerful new capability within its facial recognition-enabled People Management Module.

This innovation allows multiple organisations to contribute to the creation, enrichment, and tracking of a single profile for a person of interest or data subject, using facial recognition technology. It is set to transform how safety, security and urban management stakeholders collaborate across estates, cities and agencies – while maintaining compliance with South Africa’s POPIA (Protection of Personal Information Act).

“The reality in public safety and urban security is that individuals often appear under different names or identifiers across systems, cities or precincts,” says Tiaan Janse van Rensburg, CEO of Solution House Software. “Our Multi-Alias Management system enables a unified, intelligent approach to people tracking – without centralising or compromising sensitive data.”

Shared intelligence, separate controls

A core strength of the new system lies in its ability to decentralise data control while allowing for intelligent collaboration. Each organisation using My Incident Desk retains full control over its own data. Access to view, edit or share information is governed by strict role- and rights-based permissions.

This means:

Multiple users from different organisations can build and update the same person's profile using different aliases or identifiers.
Data remains logically separated; users only see what they are authorised to.

Incidents and service requests related to a profile can also be shared across organisations with permission.
Personal files and facial data can be securely shared within or across entities based on organisational policy and POPIA compliancy.

Towards a national public safety network

The launch supports South Africa’s growing move towards smart, connected and decentralised urban safety infrastructure. By eliminating duplicate records, consolidating alias-based profiles and enabling compliant and lawful information sharing, the system creates the foundation for a national people intelligence framework – without compromising individual privacy.

“What we’re enabling is a POPIA-compliant, decentralised people management system – ideal for estates, municipalities, event security and broader smart city strategies,” Janse van Rensburg adds.

Available now on all platforms

The Multi-Alias Management feature is now live and available on both the My Incident Desk desktop platform and the smartphone app. Early adoption is already under way among urban precincts, city improvement districts and collaborative safety networks seeking to strengthen their identity resolution and incident response capabilities.

Organisations interested in seeing the feature in action or exploring tailored roll-out strategies are encouraged to book a demonstration via www.myincidentdesk.com.