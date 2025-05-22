My journey of resilience: Learning from Ikigai in the age of AI disruption

Aysha Sassman, programme manager: Testing and QA, iOCO Digital. (Image: Supplied)

A few years ago, as the buzz around AI started growing louder in the tech world, I began to feel a sense of unease. Everywhere I looked, there were articles, webinars and conference talks declaring that AI was going to revolutionise testing. Automation, machine learning and algorithms were going to handle tasks that testers like me had been doing for years. As exciting as the promise of AI was, there was an underlying question I couldn’t ignore: Where do I fit into this new world?

Like many QA professionals, I had built a career mastering testing methodologies, understanding systems and honing skills that seemed timeless. But now, with AI promising to automate large portions of that work, I started to wonder if my expertise would soon be irrelevant. How would I stay valuable in a world where machines could seemingly do my job better, faster and with fewer errors?

The feeling was unsettling. But deep down, I knew this disruption wasn’t something I could ignore or resist. AI wasn’t just a passing trend; it was a transformative force. I had two choices: cling to the old ways and hope for the best or find a way to adapt and thrive in this new landscape. But how? That’s when I stumbled upon the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai.

Discovering Ikigai

I’d heard about Ikigai before. It’s a Japanese concept that means ‘reason for being’ and it struck me to as a way to find balance and purpose in life. It’s built on four pillars: doing what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs and what you can be paid for. On paper, it sounded simple. But in practice, it would turn out to be much more than that.

At first, I didn’t think Ikigai had anything to do with my career or with AI. But the more I reflected on it, the more I realised how directly it applied to the challenge I was facing. If AI was disrupting the world of QA, then my mission wasn’t just to keep up with it but to carve my own path through the disruption, to balance what I loved about testing with what the world now needed.

I started by asking myself some key questions:

What do I truly love about testing?

What am I good at that AI can’t replace?

What is my role in this AI-driven world?

The journey of resilience

The first thing I realised was that, at the core, I loved solving problems. The thrill of breaking down a complex system, finding hidden bugs and ensuring everything worked as expected was still there. No machine could replicate the creativity or intuition that human testers brought to the table. AI could run through millions of test cases, but it couldn’t think like a human. This gave me hope as there was still room for testers like me in the AI revolution.

Then I thought about what the world needed. In this rapidly changing environment, the world didn’t just need people who could follow test scripts. It needed people who could guide AI, understand its limitations and ensure that the systems it powered were safe, ethical and human-centred. This was a mission I could get behind. If I could combine my love for problem-solving with AI's capabilities, I could carve out a new, meaningful role for myself.

Pursuing excellence

Ikigai also teaches us to pursue excellence in what we do. To me, this meant embracing AI, not as a threat, but as a tool. I began investing time in learning how AI could enhance testing. I explored AI-driven testing tools, understood how machine learning could predict defects and found ways to use AI to automate repetitive tasks, freeing up my time to focus on strategic quality assurance.

I quickly realised that excellence in this new world meant evolving continuously. It wasn’t enough to learn AI once and call it a day. The tools were changing, the landscape was shifting, and to stay relevant, I had to keep growing. But this challenge, far from being discouraging, was energising. For the first time in a while, I felt like I was pursuing something bigger than just keeping up. I was growing into a role that AI couldn’t fill: a tester who could harness the power of AI while adding the uniquely human touch that only I could provide. So, I began focusing on a few key areas to deepen my skills and grow into this new kind of role:

Continuous learning : Staying updated with the latest research, techniques and technologies in AI. This includes attending conferences, reading academic papers and participating in workshops.

: Staying updated with the latest research, techniques and technologies in AI. This includes attending conferences, reading academic papers and participating in workshops. Ethical considerations : Ensuring that AI systems are designed and implemented with fairness, transparency and respect for user privacy. This involves addressing biases in data and algorithms and adhering to ethical guidelines.

: Ensuring that AI systems are designed and implemented with fairness, transparency and respect for user privacy. This involves addressing biases in data and algorithms and adhering to ethical guidelines. Collaboration and innovation: Working with diverse teams and stakeholders to foster creativity and innovation. Collaboration can lead to new ideas and solutions that push the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

Quality and reliability : Developing AI models that are accurate, robust and reliable. This includes rigorous testing, validation and continuous monitoring to ensure high performance.

: Developing AI models that are accurate, robust and reliable. This includes rigorous testing, validation and continuous monitoring to ensure high performance. Customer-centric design : Creating AI solutions that are intuitive, user-friendly and meet the needs of the end-users. This involves understanding user requirements and incorporating feedback into the development process.

: Creating AI solutions that are intuitive, user-friendly and meet the needs of the end-users. This involves understanding user requirements and incorporating feedback into the development process. Scalability and efficiency : Building AI systems that can handle large-scale data and operations efficiently. This includes optimising algorithms and infrastructure to ensure scalability.

: Building AI systems that can handle large-scale data and operations efficiently. This includes optimising algorithms and infrastructure to ensure scalability. Impact and responsibility: Considering the broader impact of AI on society and the environment. This involves developing AI solutions that contribute positively to societal challenges and promote sustainability.

Finding my Ikigai in QA

Looking back, I can see how AI disruption pushed me out of my comfort zone, forcing me to reflect on my career and find my true Ikigai. I learned that resilience in the face of disruption isn’t just about surviving – it’s about adapting, evolving and pursuing excellence with renewed purpose.

By combining my passion for testing, my growing expertise in AI and my understanding of what the world now needed, I found a new sense of purpose. I learned to embrace change, rather than fear it, and found strength in the knowledge that, as long as I stayed curious, creative and adaptable, I could thrive in this AI-driven world.

The lesson

This journey is something I believe every QA professional can take. AI may be a disruptor, but it’s also an opportunity to realign with your purpose, to find out what drives you and to pursue excellence in new and exciting ways. By reflecting on your own Ikigai, you can build resilience and remain a vital part of the future of testing.

If AI is the wave of the future; Ikigai is the compass that can help you navigate it.