NACI offers science, innovation PhD scholarships

The National Advisory Council on Innovation offers two fully-funded PhD scholarships.

The National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) is offering two PhD scholarships to candidates looking to further their studies in science, technology and innovation (STI) this academic year.

This, amid higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande’s warning that South Africa’s STI pipeline is faced with an aging workforce.

NACI is an institutional body of the Department of Science and Innovation that aims to advise the minister on the role and contribution of science, mathematics, innovation and technology, in an effort to achieve government's innovation agenda.

According to a statement, the council has been awarded funding for the PhD scholarships by the National Research Foundation (NRF) for studies relating to STI policy of interest to NACI.

The scholarships will cover the full cost of study, which includes annual tuition fees, accommodation allowance (university-owned accommodation or private rental accommodation), living, transport and food allowance. Allowances for electronic study and assistive technology devices for students living with a disability will be provided once-off during the scholarship.

Applicants must be full-time students who are registered, or intend to register, for PhD studies at any South African public university in 2024.

They must be South African citizens or have permanent resident status, hold a master's qualification related to STI policy in South Africa or abroad, must have achieved a minimum mark of 65% at the master's level, and be 32 years old or younger in the year of application.

Furthermore, studies in quantitative domains − including engineering, science and technology − will be preferred, and candidates must be able to work independently and as part of a team.

The statement notes that shortlisted applicants will be linked to the NRF Connect system to submit their application for funding.

The applicant will receive an NRF application reference number and their application will be sent for screening and review at their chosen university. The application will then be submitted to the NRF, should it be recommended for funding by the university.

To apply, candidates must send a short CV to professor Anastassios Pouris (anastassios.pouris@up.ac.za) by 24 February.