NAKIVO enables agent-based backup and recovery for Proxmox VM data

NAKIVO is committed to platform-agnostic data protection.

NAKIVO, which positions itself as the leading backup and disaster recovery solution provider, delivers agent-based backup support for Proxmox virtual machine data to cater to the needs of its diverse customer base.

“More businesses are turning to Proxmox VE as a free and open source alternative to traditional virtualisation platforms,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO. "In fact, adding support for Proxmox VE has been a top request from our customers, and we’re proud to deliver. This move expands NAKIVO’s already extensive platform support and caters to the demand for flexible data protection options in the open source virtualisation space.”

This integration not only provides a way to backup and restore data, applications and operating systems of Proxmox VMs, but also exemplifies NAKIVO’s commitment to platform-agnostic data protection.

Backup for Proxmox VM data

With Proxmox VE, NAKIVO Backup & Replication extends the list of supported virtualisation platforms, encompassing industry leaders like VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV and now Proxmox VE.

Customers can protect their Proxmox VM data using agent-based backup. This support comes with a set of capabilities, such as:

Full and incremental image-based backup of Proxmox VM data.

Backup copy to remote sites, public clouds, other S3-compatible platforms and tape.

Full VM data recovery.

Instant recovery of files and app objects to the original or a custom location.

