Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos retires after 29 years

Basil Sgourdos will retire from Naspers and Prosus, effective 30 November.

Basil Sgourdos is retiring as group chief financial officer (CFO) and financial director of Naspers and Prosus after 29 years.

In a statement, Naspers says Sgourdos has had a broad and varied career at Naspers and Prosus, having joined the company in 1994, initially as finance manager of the South African operations division in MultiChoice, before taking a number of other global leadership positions within the group.

He was appointed group chief financial director of Naspers in July 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

Sgourdos’s retirement comes after Naspers and Prosus recently announced leadership changes. In July, the company appointed Fabricio Bloisi as group CEO.

The new group CEO’s appointment followed the abrupt exit of Bob van Dijk, in September last year. He had served as chief executive of Naspers from 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

Ervin Tu, who replaced Van Dijk as group interim CEO, assumed the new position of president and chief investment officer.

Commenting on Sgourdos’s retirement, Koos Bekker, chairman of Naspers and Prosus, says: “While Basil will remain active in his role for another few months, I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Basil for his dedicated service to the company over the last 29 years.

“During this time, Basil has contributed to the establishment of the group as a leading global e-commerce company, creating significant value for shareholders. The boards sincerely thank Basil for his committed leadership and superb contribution.”

Naspers says the human resources and remuneration committees and nomination committees will begin the process to secure a suitably-qualified successor to assume the role of group chief financial officer.