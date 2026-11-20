Naspers attributes the improvement to profitability from its equity-accounted investments.

Naspers expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by up to 13.5% for the six months to 30 September, supported by stronger profitability from its equity-accounted investments, particularly Tencent.

In a trading statement released ahead of its interim results, due on 25 November, the JSE-listed technology investor says adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to rise by between 9.8% and 13.5%.

Adjusted earnings per share, previously reported as core headline earnings, are expected to increase by 21 to 29 US cents, from 215 US cents in the corresponding period last year.

Headline earnings per share are forecast to increase by between 31.5% and 38.6%, reaching between 184 and 194 US cents, compared with 140 US cents a year earlier.

Naspers attributes the improvement to profitability from its equity-accounted investments, as well as unrealised foreign exchange gains arising from the conversion of euro-denominated debt into its US dollar functional currency.

However, earnings per share are expected to decline by between 20.3% and 27.3%, to between 219 and 240 US cents, from 301 US cents previously.

According to the company, the decline is primarily due to a $2.5 billion lower gain from the disposal of Tencent shares during the reporting period. Naspers says it sold fewer Tencent shares to fund its ongoing share repurchase programme, as previously communicated.

The group notes that most of its businesses continued to grow profitably during the period, although increased investment in food delivery businesses Just Eat Takeaway.com and iFood weighed on near-term profitability and cash flow.

It says the additional capital allocation was intended to strengthen its technology ecosystems in Latin America, Europe and India and support sustainable growth over the medium term.

“While this investment phase impacts near-term profitability, we believe these are the right choices for sustainable long-term growth,” the company says.

Naspers adds that its share repurchase programme continued during the six-month period, creating value on a per-share basis.

Prosus, Naspers's subsidiary, accounts for almost all of the group’s financial results.

For total operations, adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase by between 10.3% and 14.1%, while headline earnings per share are forecast to rise by 31.5% to 38.6%.

Earnings per share from total operations are expected to decline by between 19.8% and 26.8%.