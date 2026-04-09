National Gambling Board intros portal to verify operators

The National Gambling Board has gone live with an online portal listing licensed gambling operators across SA. (Image created with GenAI)

The National Gambling Board (NGB) is tightening the belt on illegal betting, listing verified gambling operators via its new online portal.

This, as the state battles to curb illegal online betting, with estimates showing billions-worth in gambling revenue flowing offshore.

The function of the new portal, says the NGB, is to protect the public and economy through locally-licensed gambling operators and eradicate illegal gambling.

It does this by providing a list of all gambling operators legally authorised to offer gambling services in South Africa.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling (including online and offshore gambling), while promoting responsible gambling practices, gambling only with locally-licensed operators, protecting the public, and protecting the economy, notes the NGB.

“This platform is a critical step in safeguarding South Africans from the dangers posed by illegal gambling,” says acting NGB CEO Lungile Dukwana. “It gives the public a trusted resource to verify licensed gambling operators and ensures those who choose to gamble can do so in a safe, regulated environment, and strengthens oversight and accountability within the gambling industry.

“Accordingly, this consolidated and comprehensive list will be made available to law enforcement agencies, tax authorities and financial institutions for enhanced collaborative enforcement interventions.”

The South African Bookmakers Association (SABA) previously revealed that more than R50 billion in annual gross gambling revenue is being siphoned each year by illegal offshore online operators based in jurisdictions such as Curaçao, Malta, Gibraltar and the Philippines.

SABA highlighted that there are thousands of illegal websites tempting South Africans.

In a reply to a question in Parliament, trade and industry minister Parks Tau divulged muted figures, saying that only 285 cases of illegal gambling were identified between 2018 and 2023, ITWeb reported in November.

However, Research by Yield Sec South Africa identified 2 084 illegal operators actively targeting the country in 2024/25, with 1 134 affiliates promoting illegal activities.

The NGB acknowledges that illegal gambling continues to pose significant risks to consumers, including financial loss, lack of recourse in disputes and exposure to fraudulent practices.

The verification tool aims to reduce these risks and strengthen public trust in the regulated gambling sector.

Through collaborative efforts with the Provincial Licensing Authorities, the newly-launched platform provides the public with easy access to a centralised, accessible and regularly updated list of licensed gambling operators across South Africa, where members of the public can confirm whether a gambling operator, whether online or land-based, is licensed in South Africa, according to the gambling board.

Dukwana states: “We are not encouraging gambling beyond recreation but rather promoting informed and responsible participation for those who choose to engage in it. Our priority is to protect vulnerable individuals and ensure compliance within the gambling industry.”

* The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation offers free, confidential counselling and treatment for people affected by problem gambling. Contact details for Gamblers Anonymous are here.