National Science Month shines spotlight on STEM skills and rural inclusion

Nomalungelo Gina, deputy minister of science, technology and innovation.

SA has launched its first National Science Month (NSM), expanding what was previously National Science Week into a month-long programme designed to increase public engagement with science, technology and innovation.

The initiative, launched by the national Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) at the Vaal University of Technology, comes as government seeks to strengthen science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and encourage more young South Africans to pursue careers in research, engineering, technology and innovation.

Themed: ‘Science, technology and innovation are for everyone’, the programme will run throughout July and includes exhibitions, community events, public lectures and learner-focused activities across the country.

The launch coincides with growing efforts by education organisations to improve access to STEM education outside SA's major cities.

The Good Work Foundation, for example, has expanded its coding and robotics programme to thousands of learners in rural communities across Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Over the past three years, the organisation has increased its coding and robotics "immersions" for grades eight and nine learners in Bushbuckridge and Philippolis. What began in 2024 with 290 learners at a single public high school has grown to reach nearly 2 500 learners each week across eight high schools.

The programme also builds on coding and robotics activities already offered to more than 6 000 primary school learners annually through the foundation's six digital learning campuses, creating a pathway for continued STEM exposure as learners progress into high school.

According to the foundation, an internal survey found that 80% of participating learners reported greater confidence in mathematics and science, while half said the programme had increased their interest in STEM careers.

The learners use tablets to program educational robots and participate in offline coding activities that develop logical thinking, computational skills and problem-solving abilities. Many also take part in the annual Coding4Mandela competition.

For learners such as 13-year-old Relebogele Ntandane from Madlala High School, the programme has changed how she views technology. She said coding and robotics had sparked an interest in designing solutions that could solve real-world problems and opened her eyes to careers in industries shaping the future.

The initiative reflects one of the key objectives of National Science Month: encouraging young people from all communities to see science and technology as accessible career paths rather than opportunities reserved for a select few.

Speaking at the launch, deputy minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina said the expansion from National Science Week recognises the growing importance of science and innovation in addressing economic, environmental and social challenges.

She noted that SA currently spends about 0.61% of gross domestic product on research and development, below the National Development Plan target of 1.5%.

“It is for this reason that our department adopted a new mantra: 'Placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society.' Our mantra reminds us that fulfilling this responsibility cannot be business as usual. We must significantly raise public awareness of the value of science in everyday life, while elevating science, technology and innovation as key drivers of South Africa's socio-economic development,” Gina said.

Programmes such as the Good Work Foundation's coding and robotics initiative are giving thousands of rural learners early exposure to STEM careers.

The month-long programme aims to improve public understanding of science, encourage collaboration between researchers and communities, and demonstrate how scientific research contributes to solving everyday challenges.

It also seeks to raise awareness of SA's scientific capabilities, including projects such as the Square Kilometre Array, the Southern African Large Telescope, iThemba LABS and the SANSA Space Weather Centre.

More than 100 exhibitors from universities, science councils and research institutions participated in the launch exhibition, showcasing research and innovation across fields including health, climate science, AI, space science, education and advanced manufacturing.

Gina urged all South Africans to champion science in their communities. “Let us join hands in taking the message of science to every town and village in our country. Let us tell every community that science, technology and innovation are for everyone."

The Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation has welcomed the introduction of National Science Month, describing it as an opportunity to make science more accessible while highlighting its role in improving lives and addressing societal challenges.

The committee has encouraged Parliament, educators, researchers, industry and the public to participate in the events taking place throughout July.