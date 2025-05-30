Navigate Compliance launches turnkey compliance solutions for end-to-end regulatory support

Compliance management made simple.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across the financial services sector, one South African compliance firm is making it easier for organisations to manage complex obligations without juggling multiple providers.

Navigate Compliance has launched a fully integrated, turnkey compliance solution that offers end-to-end support across FAIS, FICA, PFMA, POPIA and cyber security regulations – all delivered by a single, expert compliance team.

“We’ve seen how fragmented compliance efforts lead to delays, duplication and increased risk. Our solution puts everything under one roof – practical guidance, training, frameworks and regulatory submissions,” says Sholane Sathu, CEO of Navigate Compliance.

One team, all regulations

The Navigate turnkey solution now covers:

FAIS : Comprehensive FAIS and Conduct services for FSPs.

: Comprehensive FAIS and Conduct services for FSPs. FICA : Client, supplier and employee onboarding, remediation, outsourced AML officers, risk assessments.

: Client, supplier and employee onboarding, remediation, outsourced AML officers, risk assessments. POPIA : Privacy governance, gap assessments, breach protocols, outsourced data protection officers.

: Privacy governance, gap assessments, breach protocols, outsourced data protection officers. Cyber security : Risk controls, response planning, incident playbooks, compliance.

: Risk controls, response planning, incident playbooks, compliance. PFMA : Public sector controls, procurement alignment, audit prep.

: Public sector controls, procurement alignment, audit prep. Fully deployed compliance officer model: Offering clients a complete, hands-on compliance solution, managed by a single expert team.

Navigate’s model is designed for institutions looking to stay audit-ready and regulator-compliant – without the overhead of in-house teams.

Organisations interested in assessing their compliance posture can now book a free discovery call directly with the Navigate team.

info@navcompliance.co.za

www.navigatecompliance.io