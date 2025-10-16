Navigate launches SA’s first IT Practitioner in Compliance Designation – bridging the gap between technology, governance

Navigate’s mission is to re-imagine compliance.

In a digital-first world where compliance obligations are increasingly embedded into systems, data architectures and automated workflows, Navigate Compliance is proud to announce the launch of the Information Technology Practitioner: Specialisation in Compliance (ITP(SA): designation – a first-of-its-kind qualification designed to close the growing gap between technology and regulatory governance.

Bridging the gap between IT and compliance

Traditional compliance qualifications focus on laws and regulations, while IT certifications often emphasise technical systems and coding skills. Yet, in today’s landscape – where controls are configured digitally, reporting is automated and oversight is data-driven – organisations need professionals who can operate confidently at the intersection of both disciplines.

“Compliance today is not just policy and paperwork – it’s in your systems, your rules and your data flows,” says Sholane Sathu, CEO of Navigate Compliance. “This designation ensures professionals are not only compliant on paper, but compliant in code.”

If we look at the anti-money laundering (AML) landscape, for example, the systems and tools used for screening, transaction monitoring and risk rating must be correctly configured to align with regulatory requirements. The rules, logic and thresholds embedded in these systems directly influence whether an organisation detects or misses suspicious activity. Yet, few compliance professionals currently possess the technical literacy to advise on, test or validate these configurations.

Re-imagining compliance education

In line with Navigate’s mission of re-imagining compliance, the organisation is working closely with professional bodies, SETAs and academic partners globally to integrate compliance principles into existing designations and professional development pathways.

This national initiative aims to create a digitally fluent compliance workforce capable of addressing emerging risks in cyber security, AI, data protection, digital ethics and AML system assurance – ensuring that professionals remain globally competitive and future-ready.

Opportunities for collaboration and sponsorship

Navigate invites industry leaders, corporates and public institutions to partner in shaping this new era of compliance education. Sponsorships and funding opportunities are available to organisations to enable learners – especially unemployed youth and early-career professionals – to access this qualification at no cost.

“It’s more than a sponsorship,” Sathu adds. “It’s a shared commitment to actively drive and shape the future of compliance education – building a digitally capable, ethically grounded generation of professionals.”

Organisations interested in collaboration, sponsorships or workplace integration of the ITP(SA): Compliance pathway are encouraged to connect with the Navigate team.

About the designation

The Information Technology Practitioner: Specialisation in Compliance (Practising at NQF Level 5) designation combines technical literacy with regulatory insight, covering modules such as:

Compliance frameworks and risk management

IT governance, privacy and cyber security

AI governance and ethics

Robotic process automation

Big data and analytics

The programme is delivered through Navigate Learning, an ICITP-accredited education partner, blending academic rigour with flexible online and hybrid formats. Backed by QCTO, BankSETA and FASSET accreditation, Navigate continues to set the standard for future-fit compliance and technology education in South Africa.

Learn more at: https://navigatelearning.io/product-category/information-technology-practitioner-specialisation-in-compliance/