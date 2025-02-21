Navigating data privacy in the AI era: A guide for SA businesses

Revolutionising business with AI.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the way businesses operate, making processes more efficient, automating decision-making and offering powerful insights from vast amounts of data. However, as AI capabilities grow, so do concerns about data privacy. The need for responsible data management has never been more urgent, especially in South Africa, where compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is mandatory for all businesses handling personal data.

The intersection of AI and data privacy presents both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, AI-driven tools can enhance security and efficiency, but on the other, they pose risks if data is mismanaged or exposed to cyber threats. For businesses that want to harness AI without compromising on privacy, here are four essential strategies that should be adopted.

1. AI-powered data encryption and anonymisation: Safeguarding sensitive information

Encryption is the first line of defence when it comes to protecting sensitive data. Businesses that store and transmit personal or financial information must ensure that their security protocols keep up with evolving cyber threats. AI-driven encryption tools offer a powerful solution by automatically identifying sensitive data and encrypting it before it reaches potential vulnerabilities.

Beyond encryption, businesses should also leverage AI-powered anonymisation, which strips personal identifiers from datasets so that even if the data is compromised, it cannot be traced back to an individual. Anonymisation techniques, such as tokenisation and differential privacy, are widely used in industries such as banking and healthcare to ensure that customer data remains secure while still being useful for analysis and decision-making.

A South African financial services provider recently used AI-driven cyber security solutions from Darktrace to stop a sophisticated ransomware attack. The AI technology detected and responded to the threat in real-time, preventing the encryption of sensitive data and ensuring the organisation's information remained secure. This highlights how AI can play a crucial role in proactively safeguarding business-critical information.

2. AI for data access monitoring: Stopping threats before they happen

While traditional security measures focus on external threats, many data breaches occur from within an organisation, often due to human error or insider threats. AI-powered monitoring systems can help prevent such breaches by continuously analysing how employees access and use data. These systems detect unusual behaviour patterns, such as unauthorised access attempts, large-scale data transfers or repeated failed login attempts, and trigger alerts before an actual breach occurs.

A Johannesburg-based technology firm recently deployed AI-driven monitoring software to track access to sensitive client information. Within weeks, the system detected an employee attempting to download large volumes of customer records outside of working hours. The company’s security team was immediately alerted, preventing what could have been a major data leak. According to IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach in South Africa has now reached R53.1 million, underscoring the urgent need for proactive security measures.

Nihka Technology Group has also developed AI-powered systems that monitor for unusual activities, such as accessing sensitive data during atypical hours. By analysing human behaviour and emotional responses, these systems can preemptively address security threats, ensuring that data access is continuously monitored and potential breaches are identified before they occur.

3. Data minimisation: Less is more when it comes to privacy

Collecting and storing large amounts of personal data increases a company's vulnerability to cyber threats. Many businesses gather more information than they actually need, often without a clear plan on how it will be used. This creates unnecessary risks, as hackers actively target databases containing vast quantities of personal and financial information.

The principle of data minimisation is a core tenet of POPIA and global privacy regulations like the GDPR. It encourages businesses to collect only the information they require for a specific purpose and to delete it when it is no longer necessary. Implementing AI-powered data governance solutions can help companies automatically identify redundant data and remove it securely.

Although specific South African examples of data minimisation are not widely publicised, many businesses are actively revising their data collection policies to align with regulatory requirements and customer expectations. By leveraging AI to streamline data retention policies, businesses can lower their risk exposure while improving operational efficiency.

4. Transparency and consumer trust: The business case for open AI policies

Data privacy isn’t just about legal compliance – it’s also about building trust with customers. People are becoming increasingly aware of how their personal data is being collected, stored and analysed by businesses. When companies fail to disclose how AI is being used to process personal data, they risk damaging their reputations and losing customer loyalty.

Transparency goes beyond policy updates – it also includes user education. Businesses should clearly communicate how AI is being used, what data is being collected and how customers can control their privacy settings. Offering customers greater autonomy over their data not only improves compliance but also strengthens brand reputation.

The road ahead: Balancing innovation with privacy

As AI continues to reshape industries, the responsibility to protect personal data falls on businesses that leverage these technologies. Organisations must take a proactive approach to data privacy by integrating AI-driven encryption, real-time monitoring, data minimisation and transparent data policies.

South African businesses, in particular, need to ensure that AI-driven solutions align with the country’s privacy laws while also addressing the ethical concerns associated with automated decision-making. Companies that get this balance right will not only mitigate legal and security risks but will also build long-term trust with their customers.

Nihka Technology Group believes in ethical AI implementation that prioritises both innovation and privacy. Its team of experts help businesses design and implement AI solutions that enhance security while ensuring compliance with local and international data protection laws.

Note: This press release is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Organisations should consult with legal professionals to ensure compliance with applicable data privacy laws and regulations.

