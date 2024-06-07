Naz Consulting International launches innovative digital marketing package for SA small businesses

A robust online presence is critical for small businesses to thrive.

In an exciting development for the small business community, Naz Consulting International has unveiled a new digital marketing package tailored specifically for small businesses in South Africa. This comprehensive package is designed to enhance market presence, optimise local and online visibility and ultimately drive business trust.

In today's digital age, a robust online presence is critical for small businesses to thrive. Recognising this need, Naz Consulting International has crafted a unique subscription-based service that offers a suite of digital marketing core essentials. This includes e-mail marketing, analytics and reporting, basic and local SEO, social media management and corporate identity refreshes.

Empowering small businesses

Naz Consulting International's small business package is a game-changer for entrepreneurs looking to boost their online footprint. The package aims to provide affordable, high-quality digital marketing solutions that cater to the specific needs of small businesses. "Our goal is to empower small businesses with the thinking they need to compete in the digital marketplace," said Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International. "We understand the challenges small businesses face, and our package is designed to help them overcome these challenges and achieve brand integrity and sustainability."

Key features of the package

E-mail marketing : Develop and send targeted e-mail newsletters to engage customers and build a loyal client base.

: Develop and send targeted e-mail newsletters to engage customers and build a loyal client base. Analytics and reporting : Monthly reports providing data-driven insights to optimise digital strategies.

: Monthly reports providing data-driven insights to optimise digital strategies. Basic and local SEO : Improve search engine rankings through proven first line SEO tactics, including Google My Business set-up and local directory listings.

: Improve search engine rankings through proven first line SEO tactics, including Google My Business set-up and local directory listings. Social media management : Create and publish consistent, high-quality content across chosen social media platforms.

: Create and publish consistent, high-quality content across chosen social media platforms. Corporate identity refresh: Comprehensive audit and refresh of existing corporate identity, including website and social media pages.

Qualifying criteria

To be eligible for the package, businesses must meet specific criteria, including being operational for a minimum of three months and presenting a valid CIPC Company Registration Document and CIPC B-BBEE Certificate.

The state of small business in SA

According to recent statistics, small businesses account for approximately 60% of employment in South Africa and contribute significantly to the country's GDP. However, many small businesses struggle with limited resources and expertise in digital marketing, which hampers their growth potential. Naz Consulting International's new package is poised to address these challenges, providing small businesses with the necessary thinking to thrive in the competitive digital landscape.

A commitment to excellence

Naz Consulting International has a longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality marketing and consulting services. This new package is a testament to their commitment to supporting small businesses and fostering economic growth in South Africa. "We are dedicated to helping small businesses succeed," added Ebrahim. "Our innovative digital marketing package is designed to provide the support and expertise they need to navigate the complexities and demands of the digital world."

For more information about Naz Consulting International's small business digital marketing package and to apply, visit https://nazconsulting.co.za/our-subscription.