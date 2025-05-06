Nclose achieves Elite status in CrowdStrike Accelerate partner programme

Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Business Development Director at Nclose.

Nclose, an Integrity360 company, has officially achieved Elite status in the CrowdStrike Accelerate partner programme. This milestone underscores Nclose’s commitment to cyber security excellence, its deep technical expertise and its ability to successfully deploy and support CrowdStrike’s cutting-edge cyber security platform.

Achieving Elite status requires meeting a stringent set of criteria, including proactive client engagement, advanced certifications, deployment capabilities and engineering skills. Nclose has successfully met and exceeded these requirements, demonstrating its ability to deliver world-class security solutions in partnership with CrowdStrike. Through this partnership, Nclose enables customers to harness the full power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, delivering AI-driven protection, real-time threat intelligence and operational efficiency to stay ahead of modern adversaries.

Stephen Osler, Commercial Director at Nclose, emphasised the significance of this achievement: “We are incredibly proud to be an Elite partner for CrowdStrike in South Africa. This recognition is a testament to the strength of our relationship with CrowdStrike and the alignment of our business cultures. Our teams have worked tirelessly to meet the highest standards. Our strategic decision to invest in CrowdStrike has proven invaluable, and this milestone is a reflection of our dedication to delivering the best cyber security solutions to our clients.”

Elias Matta, vice-president of META at CrowdStrike, highlighted Nclose’s achievement and the importance of strong cyber security partnerships: “Nclose has demonstrated outstanding commitment to cyber security, fully earning its place as an Elite partner in the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program. With adversaries operating at unprecedented speed – where the average eCrime breakout time has dropped to just 48 minutes and the fastest intrusion recorded at 51 seconds – organisations must act fast to stop breaches. We see businesses of all sizes looking for an AI-native platform to transform and consolidate their cyber security. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership to protect businesses across South Africa.”

This achievement further cements Nclose’s position as a trusted cyber security partner, committed to providing industry-leading protection and innovation. As cyber threats continue to evolve, Nclose remains dedicated to helping businesses secure their digital environments with the most advanced security solutions available.