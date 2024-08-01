Nclose and MiDO Academy – fostering success of future cyber security professionals

Dale Simons, Founder, MiDO Technologies and Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Business Development Director, Nclose.

Nclose, a leading cyber security firm, and MiDO Academy, a leading educator for young security professionals, provide a promising update on the success of academy graduates entering the cyber security industry. This comes after learners from MiDO’s Cybersecurity Academy programme have successfully passed probation at Nclose as interns in record time, highlighting how beneficial and important a cyber security educational foundation increased the success of interns entering the workforce.

Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Business Development Director at Nclose, had some encouraging words: “Firstly, the success of our internship programme is a testament to the quality of the candidates due to the steep learning curve it can present. Nclose can offer individuals with limited experience in the security industry a chance to gain exposure to our work as analysts, offering those with limited experience in the security industry a chance to gain exposure to the cyber security industry. It isn't easy to pass the six-month internship programme, and often, internships are extended to ensure analysts reach the desired capability with the hope of joining the Nclose team permanently. The fact that interns have passed the probation with our team without extension is a significant achievement. MiDO is excellently providing that early foundation of educating cyber professionals, and Nclose provides them with real-world exposure to enhance their skills."

To further highlight the success of MiDO’s interns, their manager, Lindo Mngadi, Response Manager at Nclose, gave firsthand experience of working with the interns. “Nclose’s internship programme has significantly improved, allowing individuals to develop essential skills in cyber security roles such as SOC analysts and response engineers. Over the past year, we have refined the programme to focus on specific skills needed for response engineers. One of the MiDO interns excels at absorbing information, learning quickly and improving his performance, demonstrating the potential we seek in our interns. The interns we've worked with have done particularly well, navigating our challenging environment and showing strong commitment and teamwork. This highlights the importance of a cyber security-focused discipline and education beforehand, leading to visible improvements and a strong dedication to the profession."

Dale Simons, Founder of MiDO Technologies, expressed his gratitude to Nclose and excitement about the future MiDO academy graduates coming through in the working world. “It is well-known that the cyber security industry faces a significant skills shortage. Awareness alone does not solve this problem – taking action does. Nclose has committed to bridging this gap by partnering with MiDO Academy. We are excited about the future, anticipating many more MiDO Academy graduates making their mark in the working world.”