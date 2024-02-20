Nclose celebrates significant growth, internal promotions

Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director, Nclose.

Nclose, which positions itself as one of South Africa’s leading cyber security partners, with a testament to its continuous success and commitment to nurturing talent from within, proudly announces substantial growth and key promotions within the organisation. Over the past few months, the company has experienced remarkable expansion while maintaining its unique culture, synonymous with a small business ethos.

Stephen Osler, Co-founder and Business Development Director at Nclose, emphasised the impressive journey of the company, noting: "We've always operated with a flat structure, resembling that of a small business mindset, but delivering with the agility and resources of a larger organisation. What's noteworthy is that while we've significantly grown in size to well over 100 employees, our clients still experience the same agile and personalised service they've come to expect."

Osler further elaborated on the company's organic growth and the seamless transition to introducing new managers to oversee crucial elements of the business. "Due to the nature of our culture, our team members – who were in line for these roles – seamlessly stepped up and the open positions left behind them were filled with equal ease. This internal growth and the ease with which our team stepped into these roles not only highlights the strength of our team, but also showcases our commitment to elevating careers from within."

These internal promotions, including Response, Client Advisory, Infrastructure, SecOps and Development Managers, reflect Nclose's dedication to fostering a culture of growth, resiliency and professional advancement. Osler concluded: "We're immensely proud of the achievements of our team members who stepped into leadership roles. It not only demonstrates the maturity and accountability ingrained in our operations, but also provides a clear career path for individuals joining Nclose."

Some of Nclose’s notable promotions were:

Alfred Payne – Security Engineer promoted to Client Advisory Manager

– Security Engineer promoted to Client Advisory Manager Ashton Pillay – Finance Manager promoted to Chief Financial Officer

– Finance Manager promoted to Chief Financial Officer Frederik Boonzaaier – End Point Security Engineer promoted to Security Operations Manager

– End Point Security Engineer promoted to Security Operations Manager Kyle Jones – Security Support Engineer promoted to Infrastructure Manager

– Security Support Engineer promoted to Infrastructure Manager Lindokuhle Mngadi – Response Engineer promoted to Response Manager

– Response Engineer promoted to Response Manager Sean Parker – Senior Developer promoted to Development Manager

As Nclose celebrates its ongoing success and the internal advancement of its dedicated team, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver top-tier niche cyber security services with a personalised touch. The recent promotions underscore Nclose's commitment to cultivating talent within its ranks, positioning the company as a beacon of growth and excellence in the cyber security industry.