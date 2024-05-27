Nclose recognised 61st in Financial Times: Africa’s fastest growing companies 2024

Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Director at Nclose.

Nclose is proud to announce it has been recognised as the 61st company in the Financial Times' list of Africa’s fastest-growing companies in 2024. Nclose also ranked 19th overall among South African companies and sixth in the South African IT and software sector, making it the highest-ranked dedicated cyber security service provider.

"We're incredibly proud and thankful for this recognition," said Stephen Osler, Co-founder and Business Development Director of Nclose. "It's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, who have helped us achieve this position. We're grateful to our clients, who have trusted us to secure their environments and continue growing with us."

This is the second time Nclose has received this recognition from the Financial Times. Osler emphasised the importance of consistency in achieving this level of success, stating that "consistency is as important as integrity in the security realm".

When asked about being the highest-ranked dedicated cyber security service provider in South Africa, Osler humorously replied: "It's nice to be validated as number one on the list; we’re not just some fly-by-night cyber security business out there, which is evident by our enormous growth in such a short period."

The company has experienced consistent growth over the past 16 years, with over 100 new employees added to its team in the past four years. "We've got good foundations to continue delivering great cyber security services to our clients, and that's important. The ultimate goal is to ensure that we secure our clients and that they continue to remain secure,” says Osler.