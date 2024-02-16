Nclose to help bolster organisation’s cyber security posture

Martin Potgieter, co-founder and technical director of Nclose.

Proudly South African cyber security specialist Nclose has confirmed its sponsorship of the annual ITWeb Security Summit 2024 in Cape Town and Johannesburg on 4 June 2024 and 29 May 2024 respectively.

Nclose adopts a driven, free-thinking approach to solving complex modern cyber security challenges. The company is supported by a team of one hundred-plus engineers, business professionals and cyber security experts.

The company positions its Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to become extensions of their client’s cyber security capability.

It has sponsored this event to contribute to fostering cyber security awareness, collaboration with the industry, and support for initiatives focused on cyber security.

Nclose co-founder and business development director Stephen Osler will represent the company, alongside Martin Potgieter, co-founder and technical director.

Potgieter is scheduled to speak and will cover some common ways to measure detection capability within an organisation.

“The most serious challenges for businesses lie in the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, with corresponding opportunities arising from advancements in threat intelligence to try to combat these sophisticated threats. More businesses are actively moving towards adopting more robust cybersecurity frameworks but cautioned against underestimating the human factor, emphasising the need for improving their detection capabilities and getting the basics right,” says Potgieter.

Nclose will also focus on the transformative potential of GenAI, and machine learning in cyber security, which the company explains can greatly impact roles in automating threat detection, response times, alert fatigue, and risk assessment processes to enhance a business’s overall security posture.

Potgieter adds that with the possibility of an increase in ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure such as supply chains, businesses are increasingly aware that ‘all the tools in the shed’ does not necessarily equate to a secure environment.

“These tools need honing to ensure effective use, which helps with consolidation and cost saving,” he says.

