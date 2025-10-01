Nearly four decades of software excellence – KRS Software approaches 40-year milestone

From 1987 to today: the faces behind nearly 40 years of software excellence.

Khanyisa Real Systems (KRS), one of the pioneering software development companies in South Africa, is fast approaching an incredible milestone – four decades in software development. In just two years, KRS will mark its 40th anniversary, a remarkable feat in an industry as fast-paced and ever-evolving as enterprise technology and software solutions.

Lorraine Steyn, who founded KRS in 1987, reflects on the company’s journey, from its early days of software simulations and business systems development to the modern, innovative software solutions it delivers today. “It’s been a journey shaped by curiosity, resilience and a deep commitment to people,” she says. “That mindset has helped us stay grounded, grow wisely and deliver real impact.”

Where it all started

KRS was an early pioneer in South African software development when desktop computing was just taking off. “The late 1980s were an exciting time," recalls Steyn, “and software was all about pushing boundaries and delivering firsts. Cellphones were unheard of and computer science was a very new degree option.”

She continues: “We wrote software simulations for scientists, graphical reporting for analysts, movie software, sales systems, hardware monitoring and many more innovative solutions, all using the tiniest footprint computers you can imagine. We’re talking about a time when RAM was measured in Kilobytes, not Gigabytes, and screens were green and alphanumeric only!”

Since those early days, KRS has grown with the industry, learning, adapting and embracing each new wave of technology while staying true to its innovative roots. KRS boasts an impressive portfolio of long-standing client relationships with an ever-expanding range of proprietary products.

Among these are RoomSeeker, an all-in-one property management platform; Itensity Gym Management, a comprehensive fitness business solution; SMART Ship Management, a marine software suite built to meet ISM Code compliance; and Night Sky Bookings, a new booking portal for eco-friendly getaways like camping.

The keys to thriving for nearly four decades

For almost four decades, KRS has not just been surviving but thriving. Steyn credits its longevity to three guiding principles to thrive in software development services: staying curious, being selective and investing in people.

Stay curious

“Curiosity has always fuelled KRS’s growth,” adds Steyn. “A curious mindset will keep you learning and growing. Everyone must care about the values around learning, getting things right and understanding that what worked yesterday may no longer be appropriate today.”

At KRS, senior leadership is hands-on with their teams, although this approach takes different forms for each leader. “Some of our top management write software and mentor staff,” she continues. “Others apply their experience in business domains to craft great solutions for our clients. All lead from the front, with a key focus on driving continuous learning.”

KRS runs workshops and bootcamps for staff and has an annual internship that provides a well-respected start for many software developers over more than a decade of running the internship. The company attends local and international conferences to stay up to date with changes in software and architecture, both as attendees and speakers, where staff members share their knowledge.

Be selective

According to Steyn, this curiosity must be balanced with focus, and she cautions that while new ideas in technology emerge daily, not all are built to last.

“Be curious about everything but be selective in the areas where you invest significant time,” she says. “You cannot be an expert in everything, and picking winners is hard when constant hype is being sold.”

While Steyn admits that KRS has at times followed trends that under-delivered, its strength lies in reflecting honestly, adjusting quickly and being willing to change direction. “Don’t keep digging the same hole. Be willing to experiment and if it fails, be quick to move on."

Invest in people

While KRS places people at the heart of its success, Steyn stresses that growth doesn’t happen without the right environment.

“Continuous learning is expensive,” she adds. “People need time to learn, and good resources to do so. Foster a culture of mentoring built into the fabric of your organisation. Make time for bootcamps, encourage exploratory work and support people in transitioning into new technology so that you keep staff with experience as well as attract new talent.”

KRS recognises that attracting and retaining the right people is their big deal bottom line. Adds Steyn: “We hire for attitude and aptitude. We seek individuals who are curious, collaborative and committed to quality. Coding languages and environments are constantly evolving, so we need people who can adapt as well.”

She continues: “Company culture also needs its fair share of focus. Ensure that there is time for fun and celebrate team and individual wins at every opportunity.”

A proven partner for the long haul

KRS has certainly accumulated a vast amount of enterprise software development experience in almost 40 years, with an exceptional record of people, and clients, staying with the company for the long haul. By valuing experience along with growth, KRS has a unique market offering of deep quality and an enviable track record of delivering successful projects.

“We have clients that have been with us for over 20 years, so we must be doing something right,” adds Steyn.

She continues: “Long-term thinking is very different to short-term thinking. It’s the difference between saying you care and really caring. It’s working with your clients to overcome obstacles, building long-term relationships and showing that you can be trusted to be a partner who cares. That’s how you thrive in software development over many decades.”

Looking ahead

As KRS approaches its 40-year milestone, it remains focused on its core principles to help shape the future of technology innovation and custom software development. The company has already introduced initiatives like a 35-hour workweek across all teams, a forward-thinking move that challenges traditional workplace norms and proves shorter hours can still deliver outstanding results. KRS’s AI lab is helping to bring new levels of productivity and interactivity to client solutions. At the same time, ongoing investments in people and technology ensure KRS remains at the forefront of innovation.

“Reaching nearly 40 years in software is no small feat,” concludes Steyn. “Technology moves fast, but our commitment to curiosity, choosing wisely and investing in people has kept us relevant, and will continue to guide us in the years ahead.”