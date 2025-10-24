Neat Open unites BYOD, apps, AI in one seamless, cloud-managed experience

Hybrid work has made cross-platform collaboration the norm, yet most bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions haven’t kept pace. They remain a limited, single-user experience.

Sure, they deliver audio and video through the room device, but only the laptop user is in control. Collaboration quickly devolves into a frustrating game of plugging and unplugging cables, slowing down ideas and stifling creativity. And once the call ends, the room falls silent – idle, underused and uninspiring. Collaboration stops when it should carry on.

The shortcomings are clear:

No growth path as needs evolve.

Inconsistent quality vs native platform experiences.

No insights for IT to manage or optimise spaces.

What businesses actually want is simple:

Freedom to join any platform.

Simpler set-ups with less hardware clutter.

Access to everyday apps directly in the room.

IT visibility and control over rooms and their technology.

Lower costs without sacrificing quality.

For small and mid-sized businesses, the struggle is real: either pay for complex, overpriced systems that drain IT resources or settle for bargain BYOD boxes that can’t scale.

Beyond BYOD: An intelligent meeting experience

With Neat Open, your rooms come alive, driving productivity all day, every day – whether you’re in a BYOD call or not.

Three powerful layers working together:

BYOD – evolved. Connect your laptop with a USB-C cable and instantly tap into Neat’s premium microphones, cameras and speakers. Pair your browser with room controls and AI-powered notes, providing an easy way to adjust settings, manage the call and capture key takeaways directly from your laptop.

Added AI value, in and out of calls. With wireless sharing and AI notes working together, local meetings become just as productive as video calls. Multiple participants can simultaneously share content, while the AI automatically captures key ideas. You can then drill down on the topics that interest you and ask questions about the meeting. You can also share notes with anyone via a link. The result? Every meeting, whether on video or in person, drives return.

Apps that extend the room. Neat App Hub makes over 40 business and video apps accessible directly on the device, ranging from project management tools to training platforms. It keeps spaces useful when no laptop is connected, and it means the space doesn’t just support meetings, it supports how teams work throughout the day.

All of this is managed and secured through Neat Pulse, giving IT complete visibility into deployment, monitoring and room usage insights.

Easily pair your browser with a Neat Open device.

Enjoy BYOD with browser device controls.

One solution: Value for all

Neat Open empowers your people, IT and your business alike:

For end-users: Join any meeting platform with your laptop and still enjoy Neat’s superb audio and video capabilities. Wirelessly share content, capture AI notes and run the apps you rely on daily.

For IT managers: Deploy and manage everything through Neat Pulse. Configure devices for BYOD-only, Neat App Hub or hybrid modes. Monitor usage and keep spaces optimised without heavy lifts.

For your business: Increase room utilisation. Reduce costs by avoiding multiple platform licences. Keep spaces future-ready with continuous updates and evolving AI features.

The beauty of Neat Open is that you never waste the room. Even if no video calls are happening, teams can share content, sketch ideas or launch workflows directly from the device. Meetings flow more naturally, while ideas and decisions get documented automatically.

And because Neat’s robust hardware and software power it, Neat Open isn’t just about today. It’s about what’s next. With extensible APIs, centralised updates and AI that continuously learns, your spaces evolve as your needs do.

Benefit from local wireless multi-share.

Get interactive and shareable AI notes.

The future of meeting room freedom

Neat Open expands our portfolio without replacing our deep commitment to Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet (native support for Google Meet is coming in late 2025). We’ll continue to deliver differentiated, market-leading experiences that maximise platform investments, while also offering the flexibility that many customers need.

By uniting BYOD freedom with the intelligence of Neat App Hub and AI features, Neat Open turns every space into a fluid collaboration hub. It offers a future-ready experience that adapts instantly to how teams work, while providing IT with the security, visibility and control to scale with confidence.

No clunky BYOD boxes. No rigid systems. Just freedom for your people and productivity for your business.

With Neat Open, your laptop becomes the bridge – not the entire solution. Join any platform, while the room blooms with Neat’s intelligent audio, video and collaboration features. And when the call ends, the space keeps working.

Static spaces are dead. Long live all-day collaboration!

At Neat, we’ve always believed that video technology should feel human – effortless, inclusive and inspiring. Neat Open brings that philosophy into a new era. It transforms meeting rooms from static spaces into dynamic, all-day collaboration hubs that support every kind of work.

So whether you’re a fast-moving start-up that needs flexibility without heavy IT, or a global enterprise demanding the same consistency for your BYOD spaces as you have in your dedicated, single-platform spaces, Neat Open delivers big time.

Freedom for users. Control for IT. Value for your business.

That’s the promise of Neat Open. And it starts the moment you walk into the room!

Neat Open is available Q1, 2026.