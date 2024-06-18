NEC attains Fortinet’s Engage Regional Partner Level in EMEA

Ian Kruger, NEC XON Network Engineering Manager.

NEC, which positions itself as a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, is proud to announce it has further strengthened its strategic Fortinet relationship – achieving Regional Partner Level as part of Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program.

Fortinet’s Engage partnership programme helps partners to drive profitability and customer success using expansive industry-leading cyber security and networking solutions, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data centre to the cloud.

The accreditation has been awarded to all 22 NEC entities. That includes African subsidiary NEC XON in the EMEA region, which covers South Africa, Namibia, Kenya and Nigeria, with partner entities operating across sub-Saharan Africa. The promotion signifies NEC XON's dedication to excellence in both technical expertise and sales revenue, positioning the company as one of a select few regional Fortinet partners in Africa.

Ian Kruger, Network Engineering Manager at NEC XON, commented: "This milestone solidifies our strategic alliance with Fortinet in the cyber security domain, showcasing NEC as a trusted and value-added regional partner and system integrator. NEC XON looks forward to leveraging its new Regional Partner status to further enhance its offerings and provide unmatched solutions to clients across Africa."

Doros Hadjizenonos, Regional Director, SADC at Fortinet, emphasised the significance of the achievement, stating: "This promotion underscores the strong partnership between Fortinet and NEC, further empowering our joint mission to deliver cutting-edge cyber security solutions across the EMEA region. We're delighted to extend our congratulations to NEC for their achievements and we look forward to continuing our important work together.”