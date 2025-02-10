NEC XON achieves second Fortinet Engage Technical Support Partner designation in SA

Ian Kruger, Presales and Engineering Manager at NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

NEC XON is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Fortinet Engage Technical Support Partner (ETSP) designation, making it one of only two companies in South Africato hold this certification. The milestone firmly establishes NEC XON as a trusted, certified Fortinet support partner with a proven ability to deliver superior technical support and drive value for customers across Africa. According to Ian Kruger, Presales and Engineering Manager at NEC XON, who led the ETSP initiative: “This designation underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional technical support and innovative solutions. It enhances our capability to respond swiftly and effectively to customer needs, backed by direct access to Fortinet’s extensive resources.”

What is ETSP?

The Engage Technical Support Partner designation is awarded to expert-level, compliant partners who meet Fortinet’s rigorous standards for technical expertise and customer service. It empowers NEC XON’s support engineers with advanced skills to deliver efficient customer support and provides privileged access to Fortinet’s Support and Services teams. The ETSP complements NEC XON’s existing Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) designation, which recognises its capabilities in delivering professional services aligned with Fortinet’s Security Fabric pillars, including operational technology, zero trust access, cloud, SecOps and secure access service edge (SASE).

Anthony Laing, General Manager of Networking at NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

Anthony Laing, General Manager of Networking at NEC XON, added: “Achieving both ETSP and EPSP designations demonstrates our dedication to excellence in professional and technical services. These certifications significantly strengthen our ability to deliver successful outcomes for our customers and position NEC XON as a leader in secure, scalable networking solutions.”

Pivotal moment for advanced network security growth

NEC XON’s recognition as a Fortinet Engage Technical Support Partner comes at a pivotal moment as it seeks to support the growing customer demand for advanced network security and professional services. This achievement reflects the company’s strategic alignment with Fortinet’s mission to provide cutting-edge cyber security solutions and exceptional support across the South African market.

For more information about NEC XON’s Fortinet-certified services or to explore tailored network security solutions, visit https://www.nec.africa/.