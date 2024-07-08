NEC XON announces new appointment

Yssel Swanepoel, NEC XON GM of surveillance and analytics.

NEC XON has appointed Yssel Swanepoel as the ICT solutions provider’s new GM of surveillance and analytics.

According to a statement, Swanepoel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, and is poised to drive innovation and excellence in the field of surveillance technology.

Having served as a pre-sales engineer in the public safety sector unit at NEC XON since May 2019, this role highlights his technical expertise and strategic acumen in the deployment of technology solutions tailored for public safety applications, it says.

His new role at NEC XON started with a close collaboration with his predecessor, Jan Erasmus, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity.

Swanepoel has accumulated a diverse employment history, primarily within the technology and engineering sectors, progressing from sales roles, to more technical and strategic positions, notes the company.

He served as a sales executive at Crickmay and Associates Consulting Engineers from June 2011 to September 2013, where he played a role in developing and implementing the Road Transport Management System within the transport and mining sectors.

This involved business model development, implementation oversight and managing high-level negotiations and transactions.

He then transitioned to the role of account manager at Crickmay from January to September 2013, where he focused on market research-driven business model development for open cast mining contractors, emphasising relationship building and negotiation strategies.

In his previous roles, he demonstrated the ability to integrate technologies with customer needs, fostering impactful solutions that address complex challenges, says NEC XON.

Johannesburg-headquartered NEC XON is the combination of systems integrator XON and NEC Africa, the African business of global technology giant NEC Corporation.

The company has operated in Africa since 1963 and offers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them.

Swanepoel has a BCom degree in marketing management and a three-year diploma in transport economics from the University of Johannesburg, and a distinguished career in professional rugby.

From October 2013 to August 2017, Swanepoel worked at Reditron, an African supplier of CCTV and access control equipment in Africa, as a senior account manager – providing him with a platform to set industry standards in product supply, system design and technical support.

Subsequently, Swanepoel took on the role of systems architect at Global Technology Systems from September 2017 to April 2019. In this capacity, he contributed to integrated technology systems and services across sectors, including surveillance systems, access control systems and intelligent building management systems.

“Swanepoel’s career trajectory reflects a progression from sales and account management roles, to more technical and strategic positions within the technology and engineering sectors, underscoring his diverse skill set and industry knowledge,” says the company.