NEC XON brings smart-cart technology to SA retail

The smart-cart module combines a tablet, scanner and computer-vision cameras and can be retrofitted to existing trolley fleets. (image: NEC XON)

NEC XON is bringing intelligent smart-cart technology to South African retailers through an exclusive distribution partnership with Austrian software provider Shopreme and hardware specialist Hanshow to bring the solution to South Africa. The solution combines self-scanning, computer vision, personalised customer engagement and retail media in a single in-store platform.

The company identified the opportunity at EuroShop in Germany earlier this year while looking for technologies to complement its electronic shelf-label (ESL) business. “Self-checkout solves a very specific problem: getting customers through the payment process faster. The smart cart takes the shopping experience much further. It engages customers throughout their journey, helps them discover relevant products and promotions, and creates a powerful new retail-media channel for brands and suppliers. For retailers, that means a more personalised customer experience, greater engagement and the potential to generate additional revenue while increasing basket value,” says Minesh Manga, Executive: Digital and Retail Solutions, NEC XON.

From checkout to smart customer experience

The technology allows shoppers to scan products as they place them in their trolley, monitor their running total, access product information and promotions, receive personalised recommendations and complete their shopping with minimal time spent in checkout queues. While a complete smart trolley is available, NEC XON believes the retrofit model offers the greatest opportunity in South Africa. A compact module can be attached to existing trolleys, reducing the cost and disruption associated with replacing an entire fleet.

Minesh Manga, Executive: Digital and Retail Solutions, NEC XON.

The smart-cart module incorporates a tablet, scanner and computer-vision cameras. Shoppers scan products before placing them in the trolley, while the cameras verify that items are actually added. If an item is placed in the trolley without being scanned, the system can prompt the shopper to scan it. Alerts can also be sent to store staff when assistance is required.

The system can support random checks and, where required, weight verification through an integrated scale, helping retailers address shrinkage while keeping the shopping journey convenient for legitimate customers.

Customers can also retrieve digital shopping lists, receive product information, access recipes and navigate the store, while AI-enabled recommendations can suggest products based on current and previous purchasing behaviour.

A new channel for retail media

For NEC XON, however, the most significant opportunity lies in retail media. Because the smart cart can connect with a retailer's loyalty programme, promotions can be targeted to individual shoppers while they are still in the store. Retailers can use purchasing behaviour and customer preferences to promote relevant products, complementary purchases and special offers.

This creates a potential new revenue stream by allowing suppliers and brands to pay for targeted promotional exposure directly within the shopping journey. At the same time, retailers can use personalised recommendations to increase basket size and improve customer engagement. “Retailers don't just get a smarter trolley,” says Manga. “They get a digital engagement platform that can potentially generate revenue while making the shopping experience more relevant and convenient.”

Bringing digital convenience into the store

NEC XON expects the solution initially to appeal to retailers focused on customer experience and differentiation, recognising that South African consumers are increasingly comfortable interacting with technology. The company is already exploring opportunities with major South African retailers and sees smart carts as a potential way for physical stores to compete with the convenience and personalisation offered by online shopping.

International experience also points to the potential for rapid adoption. In Australia, a Woolworths trial reportedly expanded from one store to approximately 250 stores within six months following strong customer uptake. For South African retailers, NEC XON believes the retrofit approach provides a practical route into smarter, more connected stores without requiring wholesale replacement of existing trolley fleets.