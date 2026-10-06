NEC XON expands cyber resilience capabilities with Cohesity accreditation

John Dewar, General Manager: Enterprise Technology Solutions at NEC XON.

NEC XON has been appointed an accredited Cohesity Technical Support Partner Program (TSPP) Partner, strengthening its ability to deliver enterprise data protection, cyber resilience and recovery solutions to African enterprises.

Strengthening local data protection expertise

The accreditation authorises NEC XON to resell, deploy, configure and maintain Cohesity NetBackup solutions and appliances. Cohesity has also confirmed NEC XON's status as a Preferred Partner, recognising the company's continued investment in technical skills, certifications and customer success.

The appointment comes as organisations contend with rising ransomware threats, accelerating data growth, increasingly complex regulatory requirements and growing hybrid cloud adoption. By combining NEC XON's systems integration expertise with Cohesity's data security and protection platform, customers gain access to local technical support, faster response times, improved service continuity and a simplified approach to protecting critical business data.

"This accreditation reinforces NEC XON's commitment to delivering best-in-class data protection and cyber resilience solutions to our customers across Africa," says John Dewar, General Manager: Enterprise Technology Solutions at NEC XON.

"Organisations today need more than a backup solution. They need confidence that their data is protected, recoverable and available when the business needs it most. Our partnership with Cohesity allows us to combine world-class technology with deep local expertise to help customers reduce risk, strengthen resilience and unlock greater value from their data."

Delivering end-to-end cyber resilience

As a Cohesity TSPP Partner, NEC XON provides certified expertise in deploying and managing Cohesity NetBackup environments, migration services for legacy backup platforms, ransomware recovery capabilities and end-to-end architecture, implementation, support and managed services across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Says Kate Mollett, Regional Country Manager and Director for Cohesity in South Africa and the broader region: "Our partner ecosystem is central to delivering customer success. NEC XON's technical expertise, customer focus and proven delivery capabilities make them a valuable member of the Cohesity partner community, helping organisations modernise their data protection and cyber resilience strategies."

The accreditation enables NEC XON to provide deeper technical engagement throughout the customer life cycle, from solution design and implementation to ongoing operational support and optimisation.

Supporting the evolution of enterprise data protection

The announcement follows Cohesity's acquisition of Veritas' Enterprise Data Protection business, creating one of the world's largest data protection software providers by combining Cohesity's modern data security platform with NetBackup's established enterprise capabilities.

NEC XON is positioned to help customers navigate this transition while protecting existing investments and accelerating data protection modernisation initiatives.