NEC XON launches end-to-end private 5G solution with Cisco

Brian Tarr, NEC XON Cisco Business Unit Executive.

NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, is joining forces with Cisco to deliver a new private 5G network solution to its customers. The architecture includes Cisco 5G SA Core and a Cloud Control Centre, together with the validated radio network and systems integration services provided in South Africa by NEC XON.

“The solution is ready for market,” says Brian Tarr, NEC XON Cisco Business Unit Executive. “Cisco's expertise in core networks and NEC XON's experience and knowledge in wireless networks will be the key not only to implementing but to maintaining and supporting private 5G networks for enterprise customers directly or by collaborating with service providers.”

Demonstrated operational capability

A demonstration facility and lab at NEC enable customers to prove the end-to-end solution and validate multiple use cases for supporting the digital transformation of customers’ business operations in industries such as logistics, warehousing, event venues and airport management and operation.

"The need for modernised architecture in 5G have steadily enhanced our partnership with Cisco, leading us to this next level," said Hideyuki Ogata, Senior Executive Professional, Global Network Division, NEC. "The industry-leading solutions from Cisco and our ecosystem partners, combined with our world-class network integration capabilities, enable us to deliver compelling solutions to multiple operators and verticals across the world."

"Our collaboration with NEC leverages our combined strengths to bring cutting-edge private 5G solutions to enterprises worldwide," said Masum Mir, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Provider Mobility, Cisco. "Together with NEC, we are creating a powerful force to drive digital transformation and innovation across multiple sectors, and support the critical changes needed in networking infrastructure to carry the internet into the next decade."

Private 5G

Private 5G networks involve the deployment of 5G infrastructure (antennas, base stations, etc) dedicated to serving the connectivity needs of a specific enterprise or entity. This technology allows organisations to customise their network according to their specific requirements, optimising performance and security.

5G technology inherently offers lower latency, enabling real-time communication crucial for applications such as the industrial internet of things and automation. Private 5G networks can handle a large number of connected devices and provide high data transfer speeds.