NEC XON pioneers expanded managed services with comprehensive Fortinet device management

Grant Ferreira, Regional Manager Security at NEC XON.

Ransomware attacks, phishing scams and breaches are a daily reality for South African companies – whether you're a multinational or a mid-size business. The stakes are no longer just data loss, but full-scale operational paralysis.

NEC XON, which positions itself as a leading provider of IT security solutions, has announced the expansion of its managed services portfolio to include comprehensive Fortinet device management. The device management service has already been rolled out at two of South Africa’s largest clothing retail chains.

This move aims to help businesses across South Africa enhance security, optimise Fortinet performance and minimise downtime. Recent data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, presented at RSAC 2025, highlights a growing reliance on managed security services (MSS) to combat escalating cyber security challenges.

Nearly 29% of organisations have adopted MSS solutions to supplement or even replace traditional in-house teams.

Meanwhile, 23% are centralising resources to streamline security operations, and 28% are actively downsizing their security teams – a risky strategy in today’s threat environment.

Another 37% report no significant changes, revealing a worrying stagnation in security preparedness.

“We are dedicated to providing top-tier support to help businesses stay secure and operational. That’s not just a slogan – it’s a promise South African companies urgently need, says Grant Ferreira, Regional Manager Security at NEC XON. “We are very excited to have launched the expansion of our managed services to meet the growing security demands of our customers. With our team of certified experts, we have had great success with the expanded services in the coastal regions of South Africa and are in the process of rolling out the project to the rest of SA and Africa.”

Not just selling a device

As a certified Fortinet partner, the company isn't just selling another IT service – its expanded services combine technical precision with a human layer of support that’s becoming increasingly rare in the age of automated help desks and generic call centres.

In other words, what’s compelling here is not only the technology – Fortinet’s firewalls and secure networking infrastructure are industry gold – but the model of service NEC XON is rolling out. With both onsite and remote support, the company is meeting businesses where they are, both physically and financially. Whether a company needs engineers on the ground for device deployment or remote monitoring that operates quietly in the background, the offering is flexible and scalable.

This flexibility matters. Many South African businesses – especially those outside major metros – lack the internal expertise or budget to manage complex network infrastructure. NEC XON’s team of certified engineers, trained in secure connectivity, SD-WAN and security operations, fills that gap with precision.

Engage Preferred Services Partner and Expert Technical Support programmes

Even more important is NEC XON’s access to Fortinet’s elite Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) and Expert Technical Support (ETSP) programmes. These aren’t just badges of approval – they’re proof of capability. They allow NEC XON to deliver advanced troubleshooting, custom configurations and tailored training that local IT teams can build on. It’s not just about putting out fires; it’s about fireproofing the system.

There’s also a bigger picture here. By enabling businesses to reduce downtime, prevent breaches and run more efficiently, NEC XON is helping strengthen South Africa’s digital economy. In a country where electricity infrastructure, municipal services and public trust are often under strain, reliable cyber security is one of the few areas where proactive planning still delivers predictable results. We should all be paying attention. Because if you think cyber security is something you’ll worry about later – chances are, you won’t get the chance.