NEC XON, Smartoptics launch Africa’s first locally supported SFP solution

Ryno Weideman, Networking Operations Manager, NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

NEC XON, which positions itself as Africa’s leading systems integrator, has announced a strategic partnership with Smartoptics to introduce a new era of pluggable optical solutions for the continent. For years, African businesses have had to choose between costly OEM modules or generic imports with long lead times and no local support. With NEC XON and Smartoptics’ partnership, that changes.

“African businesses can now connect with speed and convenience,” says Ryno Weideman, Networking Operations Manager at NEC XON. “Demand for high-speed, affordable and reliable small form-factor pluggable (SFP) solutions in Africa is surging across data centres, ISPs and enterprises. NEC XON’s partnership with Smartoptics is designed to meet that demand with global innovation tailored for Africa.” The new solution brings:

Immediate availability : Stock held locally for rapid deployment.

: Stock held locally for rapid deployment. Local currency pricing : Budget certainty without forex exposure.

: Budget certainty without forex exposure. Lifetime warranty and local service excellence : Extending beyond shipment – customer support.

: Extending beyond shipment – customer support. Ninety-nine percent OEM compatibility: Seamless integration across almost every major platform.

“Smartoptics is proud to partner with NEC XON in bringing accessible, high-quality optical solutions to the African market,” said Björn Andersson, SVP Business Area Optical Devices at Smartoptics. “Our technology, combined with NEC XON’s local expertise, ensures customers get the right solution at the right time – improving network performance and reducing operational complexity.”

“This launch reinforces NEC XON’s commitment to delivering technology that works in the African context – backed by service, speed and sustainability,” adds Weideman.