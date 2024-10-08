NEC XON sponsors SANReN Cyber Security Challenge to build local talent

Armand Kruger, Head of Cyber Security at NEC XON.

NEC XON has partnered with the South African National Research Network (SANReN) to sponsor the 2024 Cyber Security Challenge (CSC), which aims to identify and nurture South Africa’s next generation of cyber security experts.

The competition takes place in November/December 2024, attracting students from universities across southern Africa who are passionate about network security and the broader cyber security field. As part of the partnership, NEC XON will offer a 12-month paid employment package to one outstanding finalist from the competition, with the option for permanent employment based on performance, passion and consistency during that period. This opportunity aims to provide real-world exposure and professional growth for emerging cyber security talent.

Fostering the hacker mindset

NEC XON is on the lookout for students who demonstrate what they call the “hacker mindset”, a rare combination of intellectual curiosity and an intrinsic drive to explore and understand the inner workings of systems, networks and code. According to Armand Kruger, Head of Cyber Security at NEC XON, this mindset is essential to develop cyber security specialists who can anticipate and counteract emerging threats in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“At their core, a hacker is an individual with an insatiable curiosity, someone who constantly questions and seeks to understand systems, networks and all their interconnections,” said Kruger. “The ‘hacker mindset’ is all about thinking beyond conventional boundaries, challenging the status quo and solving problems in innovative ways. These are the people who will be at the forefront of protecting the digital world from future threats.”

Heloise Meyer, Senior Engineer at SANReN.

The 12-month paid employment opportunity offers these finalists more than just a job – it provides a structured pathway to develop their skills in real-world scenarios. “We evaluate each candidate’s ability to not only solve technical challenges, but also how they handle unanticipated situations, collaborate with team members and communicate with clients. This is about building holistic cyber professionals,” Kruger explained.

The structure of the Cyber Security Challenge

The CSC is structured to push participants to their limits, with a series of challenges that simulate real-world cyber threats. The competition consists of two major components: a jeopardy-styled Capture the Flag (CTF) event and a team-based attack/defend system.

In the CTF portion, student teams face complex problem-solving tasks that test their knowledge of binary exploitation, cryptography, web exploitation, reverse engineering, digital forensics and mobile security. The attack/defend section pits teams against each other in a live environment, where they must defend their own networks while simultaneously attacking their opponents' systems – testing both technical skills and contestants’ ability to function under pressure and work collaboratively.

Broader vision for cyber security in Africa

For SANReN, the partnership with NEC XON represents more than just a sponsorship; it’s an opportunity to build cyber security expertise across the region. Heloise Meyer, senior engineer at SANReN, emphasised how the CSC contributes to the broader cyber security community in southern Africa. “The competition provides students with exposure to real-world challenges, including discovering and addressing new vulnerabilities. This is crucial for developing a strong cyber security culture in Africa,” said Meyer.

Meyer also highlighted how the CSC aims to address a significant gap in the region’s cyber security education. “Very few universities in southern Africa offer specialised degrees in cyber security. While computer science programmes may include subjects like digital forensics or network security, students often receive limited exposure to the broader field of cyber security. The CSC fills that gap by offering hands-on experience in a competitive yet supportive environment,” she explained.

Future plans include expanding the competition internationally with an African Cyber Games event and eventually sponsor winning student teams to compete in global competitions, such as the BRICS Future Skills Challenge or the International Cybersecurity Competition.