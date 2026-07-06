NEC XON strengthens customer data protection through expanded ISO 27701:2025 alignment

Durandt Eksteen, Chief Information, Technology and Data Protection Officer (Africa) at NEC XON.

As organisations face growing regulatory scrutiny and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, confidence in how technology partners manage personal data has become a critical business consideration. Recognising this shift, NEC XON has aligned its data protection (privacy) management framework with the latest requirements of ISO 27701:2025, strengthening the company's ability to protect customer data and support evolving governance expectations.

It’s about customers’ peace of mind

"Privacy expectations have evolved significantly," says Durandt Eksteen, Chief Information, Technology and Data Protection Officer (Africa) at NEC XON. "Our alignment with ISO 27701:2025 reflects a deliberate shift from a compliance-focused approach to one that embeds privacy into the way we manage risk, protect information and deliver services. Ultimately, this enables our customers to work with a partner that is committed to protecting personal data through accountable, continuously improving processes."

For customers, the alignment provides tangible assurance that NEC XON manages personal information according to internationally recognised best practices. It demonstrates that privacy is integrated into the organisation's broader security and governance framework, reducing risk while strengthening trust.

"Customers are increasingly looking beyond certifications alone," says Eksteen. "They want evidence that privacy, governance and cyber security are built into every aspect of service delivery. By aligning with ISO 27701:2025, we're demonstrating that our privacy practices evolve alongside changing threats, regulations and customer expectations."

Beyond regulatory compliance towards resilient, trusted digital environments

The latest version of the standard places greater emphasis on protecting the rights of data subjects, integrating privacy into enterprise-wide risk management and aligning privacy controls more closely with cyber security and incident response practices. This enables organisations to move beyond regulatory compliance towards building resilient, trusted digital environments.

The company's transition from ISO 27701:2019 reflects NEC XON's commitment to continuously improving its privacy and data protection capabilities, ensuring customers benefit from a more integrated, risk-based approach to managing personal information.

Rather than viewing privacy as a compliance exercise, the updated framework embeds privacy into enterprise risk management, cyber security, operational processes and governance. It also strengthens oversight of third-party data processing, cross-border data transfers and incident response, helping customers navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

While NEC XON is not yet formally certified against ISO 27701:2025, the organisation has already aligned its operations with the updated clauses and controls. Certification represents the next stage of independently validating this maturity, but customers can already benefit from the enhanced privacy governance embedded throughout the organisation.