NEC XON to advance cyber resilience at Palo Alto Networks Ignite On Tour Johannesburg

NEC XON showcases operational cybersecurity at Ignite On Tour Johannesburg.

NEC XON has announced its sponsorship and participation in the upcoming Ignite On Tour Johannesburg, hosted by Palo Alto Networks on 26 February 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. The event will bring together cyber security leaders, architects and decision-makers to explore how modern security platforms can be operationalised to reduce risk and improve response in real-world environments.

Ignite On Tour Johannesburg forms part of Palo Alto Networks’ global Ignite series, focused on translating cyber security vision into execution through zero trust, modern security operations centres (SOC) and automation across hybrid cloud and multicloud estates. As a strategic cyber security partner, NEC XON will demonstrate how these principles move beyond theory to measurable business outcomes.

Operationalising cyber security vision

“Ignite On Tour is where vision meets execution,” says Armand Kruger, Head of Cybersecurity at NEC XON. “At NEC XON, we don’t just design cyber security strategies – we operationalise them. Together with Palo Alto Networks, we’re showing customers how zero trust, modern SOC and automation translate into measurable risk reduction and faster response in real environments.”

NEC XON’s participation will be led by Arthur Taylor, Cybersecurity Pre-Sales Architect, who works closely with customers to design and implement integrated security architectures aligned to business risk.

Arthur Taylor, Cybersecurity Pre-Sales Architect at NEC XON. (Image: NEC XON)

“Security outcomes depend on architecture,” says Taylor. “Our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks enables NEC XON to deliver tightly integrated detection, prevention and response across hybrid estates. That integration is what allows organisations to simplify operations while strengthening their security posture.”

Building on an established partnership

The Ignite On Tour engagement builds on an established partnership between NEC XON and Palo Alto Networks, which has delivered tangible results for organisations across sub-Saharan Africa. In 2025, NEC XON was named Palo Alto Networks Sub-Saharan Africa Partner of the Year, recognising its technical expertise, platform-led approach and customer impact.

That track record includes helping enterprises consolidate fragmented security tools into unified platforms, reduce operational overheads and accelerate threat detection and response through managed detection and response (MDR) and extended MDR (XMDR) services.

As a Palo Alto partner, NEC XON will engage with customers and partners at Ignite On Tour Johannesburg to showcase how integrated security platforms, combined with local expertise, can turn cyber security into a measurable business enabler rather than a growing cost centre.