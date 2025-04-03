NEC XON’s ISO 27001:2022 certification reinforces commitment to client information security

Durandt Eksteen, Chief Information Officer (Africa) at NEC XON. (Image: Supplied)

NEC XON has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification. This globally recognised standard for information security management underscores the company’s commitment to protecting customer data, strengthening its security posture and ensuring compliance with key regulatory frameworks.

What is ISO 27001:2022?

ISO 27001:2022 is an internationally accepted benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS), providing a structured approach to safeguarding information confidentiality, integrity and availability. NEC XON’s customers, partners and stakeholders can thus be assured that NEC XON adheres to the highest security standards – a critical factor in securing contracts with enterprises and government organisations.

"This certification is a significant achievement for NEC XON, demonstrating our dedication to best practices in information security," said Durandt Eksteen, Chief Information Officer (Africa) at NEC XON. "There’s a constant stream of new and more complex security threats. Our ISO 27001:2022 compliance not only strengthens our security posture but also gives our customers confidence in our ability to protect their sensitive information."

Achieving ISO 27001:2022 compliance offers multiple advantages, including:

Competitive advantage – Many enterprises and government entities require this certification in tenders, enhancing NEC XON’s ability to secure new business.

Stronger security posture – The ISMS framework mitigates risks related to cyber threats, data breaches and compliance failures.

Regulatory and legal compliance – Aligns with POPIA (Protection of Personal Information Act) and GDPR, reducing legal and regulatory risks.

Improved business resilience – Enforces risk management and continuous improvement to better protect against cyber attacks, data loss and operational disruptions.

Building customer and stakeholder trust – Customers value strong security practices, making NEC XON a trusted technology partner.

Beyond this achievement, NEC XON is also ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems) certified as well as ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems) certified. The company is actively working towards compliance with ISO 27032:2023 (Cybersecurity — Guidelines for Internet security) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management System), further enhancing its ability to address evolving security and privacy demands.

"As customers increasingly prioritise security compliance, our proactive approach ensures we not only meet but exceed their expectations," added Eksteen. "By making our certifications known upfront, we can strengthen our market position and support business growth, but more importantly, we can assure our customers of our full commitment towards the protection of their information and privacy requirements."