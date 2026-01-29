Nedbank CIO Ray Naicker steps down

Ray Naicker has resigned as Nedbank group CIO.

Nedbank Group chief information officer (CIO) Ray Naicker, who is also a member of the Nedbank Group executive committee, has resigned with effect from 31 January.

Naicker was appointed as Nedbank Group CIO in February 2023 after being promoted from the position of chief digital officer.

In a statement, the JSE-listed big-four bank says Naicker has held key roles at Nedbank Group, including group chief digital officer; group programme director of the target operating model; and managing executive of digital.

He also served as divisional executive of programme management, design and architecture; CIO of Imperial Bank; and managing executive of Imperial Bank Supplier Asset Finance.

According to the bank, Naicker played a major role in developing Nedbank's technology strategy and driving digital innovation.

“His commitment has made a significant impact on the organisation's growth,” it says. “Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer, and the rest of the group exco and the Nedbank Group board, extend their sincere gratitude to Ray for his service and commitment over the past two decades and wishes him continued success in all his future endeavours.”