Nedbank gears up for smart ID rollout

South African banks are increasingly partnering with the Department of Home Affairs to expand access to government services through their branch networks. (Source: Official gov.za sites.)

Nedbank has unveiled a planned phased national rollout of its participation in the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA’s) digital partnership model.

The move will support government’s drive to expand access to smart IDs initially, and subsequently passport services in the second phase of the project.

In a statement, the bank says the partnership has already progressed beyond concept, with technical integration and testing currently underway between DHA systems and Nedbank’s digital banking platforms.

Scheduled to go live initially to Nedbank employees during the course of November, the bank says this integration establishes a foundation for scalable, future-ready service delivery and ensures the solution continues to evolve in step with technological advancements.

As part of its phased implementation strategy and post going live with internal staff, Nedbank will commence the rollout of nine strategically-selected pilot sites across multiple provinces to validate readiness, gather key insights and inform the broader national deployment.

South African banks are increasingly partnering with the DHA to expand access to government services through their branch networks.

FNB, Standard Bank, Capitec and Absa have also been involved in efforts to bring Home Affairs services closer to customers, reducing pressure on traditional DHA offices and improving access to identity services.

“The pilot phase will follow a structured test-and-learn approach,” says Werner Terblanche, managing executive of channel operations at Nedbank. “Insights gained will inform the rollout of additional sites as the partnership expands in early 2027, establishing a footprint that spans all nine provinces and strengthening access to DHA services through Nedbank’s national branch network and digital platforms.”

This expansion builds on the DHA’s wider programme to modernise civic service delivery through partnerships with financial services providers, as an initiative to increase accessibility, reduce pressure on traditional Home Affairs offices and accelerate digital adoption across the country.

Once client experience outcomes and operational stability have been fully validated, Nedbank says it will activate its scaling phase planned for 2027, ensuring further expansion is grounded in evidence, operational readiness and long-term sustainability.

“This phased rollout reflects our continued commitment to supporting the Department of Home Affairs in expanding access to essential civic services,” says Terblanche. “By combining our national branch footprint with advanced digital capabilities, we are helping to extend the reach of DHA services into more communities, while ensuring operational excellence and a seamless client experience.”

The bank adds that it will leverage the national convenience framework developed by National Treasury and the DHA to guide the pricing model for services delivered through its branches.

“To further empower our clients and encourage strong uptake, the convenience fee will be waived during the pilot phase, ensuring everyone experiences the full value of the solution from day one,” notes Terblanche.