Nedbank partners with Jumo to unveil AI-driven Quick Loans

Jumo has announced a partnership with Nedbank to roll out the Nedbank Quick Loans service in SA. (Image source: 123RF)

AI -powered banking technology firm Jumo has partnered with Nedbank to launch Nedbank Quick Loans, a short-term loan service for the South African market.

The partnership combines Nedbank’s lending expertise and brand with Jumo’s real-time lending infrastructure and AI prediction engine, according to an announcement this week.

The companies said rising living costs, income volatility and unexpected financial pressures are driving demand for fast, short-term funding.

Mutsa Chironga, managing executive for personal banking at Nedbank, said clients can apply on the Nedbank Money App and have funds paid into their account within five minutes. "The loan amounts start from R500, and repayment terms from as short as one month.”

According to Jumo, its infrastructure enables sustainable unsecured lending to an addressable market of more than 20 million South Africans who are typically underserved by loan providers.

See also MTN partners Jumo to offer short-term loans

Paul Whelpton, CEO of Jumo, said the company's focus with Nedbank is on "building an enabling and sustainable ecosystem together”.

Jumo claims that since its founding in 2015, it has enabled disbursement of more than $10 billion in loans. The company operates in eight African countries, including SA, Kenya, Ghana and Zambia.

Eligibility for loans depends on individual risk and affordability assessed by Jumo’s AI-led algorithms, developed over a decade of lending in emerging markets. Applicants must be between 18 and 65 years old, have a South African ID number and pass Jumo’s affordability assessment.

Jumo recently partnered with Mukuru to launch Fast Loan in SA. The fintech now has partnerships with MTN Mobile Money, Mukuru and Nedbank.

Mark Walker, director at technology consultancy T4i, said the partnership brings access to loans to South African customers who would typically find it difficult to secure approvals quickly. "By using AI evaluation, the process is sped up while minimising risk and ensuring strong underwriting and the legitimacy of the loans due to the backing of a top-tier South African bank," he said.

"The repayment period of these loans is also predefined, which ensures clarity around terms. However, it would be interesting to understand the interest rates applied to these loans."