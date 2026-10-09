Netcampus and CompTIA – building practical skills for real careers, one evening at a time

Celebrating past wins: Netcampus was proud to be recognised at the CompTIA Africa Awards 2025. This award is a testament to the passion, dedication and impact of the team, learners and partners who are driving digital skills transformation across Africa.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global initiative dedicated to strengthening cyber resilience, promoting digital safety and addressing the critical skills shortage facing organisations worldwide. As cyber threats evolve, artificial intelligence reshapes the technology landscape, and businesses continue their digital transformation journeys, the need for skilled IT and cyber security professionals has never been greater.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month highlights the importance of building security-conscious workforces and equipping professionals with the knowledge needed to combat evolving risks. According to global cyber security awareness initiatives, organisations and individuals alike must focus on strengthening digital skills and resilience as cyber attacks become faster, more intelligent and increasingly AI-driven.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month further highlights the importance of building security-conscious workforces and equipping professionals with the knowledge needed to combat evolving risks. This makes October the ideal time to invest in skills that can open doors to exciting career opportunities in IT, cyber security, cloud technologies and AI.

Cyber security is no longer a specialist IT function. It has become a business imperative.

Organisations are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, while simultaneously navigating emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, automation and data analytics. As a result, businesses require professionals who can support modern IT environments, understand security fundamentals and contribute to securing digital assets.

For many professionals, however, finding time to build these skills remains a challenge. Balancing full-time work, family commitments and career development is not always easy. Recognising this reality, Netcampus, a CompTIA Gold Learning Partner, has introduced its evening training programme, providing learners with the flexibility to develop sought-after IT and cyber security skills after hours without disrupting their daily responsibilities. This initiative was specifically designed for working professionals, career changers, aspiring technologists and anyone looking to invest in their future through industry-recognised certification. This allows learners to continue working while investing in their future.

The CompTIA IT Support programme will be delivered into two phases:

Phase 1: 10 November – 8 December 2026

10 November – 8 December 2026 Phase 2: 12 January – 26 January 2027

The programme will also consist of live virtual, instructor-led classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening, from 6pm to 9pm. When learners are ready to write their exam, the Netcampus exam team assists with scheduling their certification exam at one of its three Pearson VUE authorised test centres located in Centurion, Fourways and Cape Town. This provides learners with an option of writing their exam in person, in a dedicated testing environment, making it easier for learners to choose a centre that is most convenient for them.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, make a decision to invest in yourself and your future. Remember, your career growth does not have to stop when the workday ends. Sometimes the next step starts with just a few evenings a week.

For more information and to secure your seat, contact Netcampus today at comptia@netcampus.com.