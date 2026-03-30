Netcampus becomes official SAP Learning Delivery Partner

The expanded SAP portfolio supports Netcampus’ drive to deliver upskilling as a managed capability process.

Netcampus has achieved an official status as a SAP Learning Delivery Partner, strengthening its ability to help clients and partners address the full spectrum of SAP skilling requirements. The expanded SAP portfolio supports Netcampus’ drive to deliver upskilling as a managed capability process – helping organisations build, track and grow SAP capability at scale.

The SAP comprehensive learning modalities will include the following:

SAP Learning Hub: Access SAP’s learning ecosystem, including digital learning content, certification exam attempts, expert guidance via digital live sessions, on-demand hands-on practice systems and advanced analytics and learning management functionality – helping learners get certified faster.

Access SAP’s learning ecosystem, including digital learning content, certification exam attempts, expert guidance via digital live sessions, on-demand hands-on practice systems and advanced analytics and learning management functionality – helping learners get certified faster. SAP virtual or in-person learning: Attend SAP learning courses virtually from the convenience of your office, or in person at Netcampus branches in Fourways and Centurion (Gauteng), as well as the new offices in Canal Walk, Cape Town.

Netcampus also focuses on end-user enablement. If you need your end-users to maximise the value of your SAP environment, Netcampus can support enablement programmes tailored to your organisation’s SAP landscape and adoption goals.

“At Netcampus, our core philosophy is unlocking potential. We are excited to partner with SAP in this new capacity and to support the next chapter of our clients’ SAP skills growth,” said Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of Netcampus.