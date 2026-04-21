Netcampus expands AI-ready leadership across SA – powered by Microsoft Elevate

Netcampus expands AI-ready leadership across South Africa – powered by Microsoft Elevate.

Netcampus is accelerating government AI skilling across South Africa through programmes powered by Microsoft Elevate, reinforcing that artificial intelligence (AI) is now a practical leadership capability for every sector. As AI reshapes industries, economies and societies, leaders must be equipped to adopt it responsibly – strengthening decision-making, optimising operations, fostering innovation and improving service delivery and customer experience. Microsoft Elevate’s mission is to widen the circle of opportunity by strengthening education, social impact and workforce systems so people can thrive in the AI economy.

Delivered by the Netcampus Group and powered by Microsoft Elevate, this AI leadership initiative has built strong momentum in the public sector and education ecosystem. The programme engaged leaders and decision-makers from the Gauteng Provincial Government, Western Cape Provincial Government, Eastern Cape Provincial Government, the Department of Higher Education, TVET colleges, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the University of Venda, the National School of Government, among other key stakeholders.

Netcampus also showcased insights from the initiative at Africa’s largest ICT conferences – Africa Tech Festival and GovTech Conference – helping amplify the skilling message and extending the programme’s reach across South Africa and the broader continent.

Learning has been delivered through virtual sessions, in-person engagements and packaged digital content hosted on a learning management system – supporting scale and broader access. To date, Netcampus has successfully trained approximately 6 000 government leaders – demonstrating the scale that is possible when programmes are powered by Microsoft Elevate.

Tiara Pathon, National AI Skills Director, Microsoft, South Africa.

“AI is transforming how people learn, work and serve their communities. Through Microsoft Elevate, we’re widening the circle of opportunity by equipping leaders with practical, responsible AI skills – so they can strengthen public services, build inclusive workforce pathways, and empower every person and organisation to thrive in the AI economy,” says Tiara Pathon, AI Skilling Director, Microsoft.

Building on this success, Netcampus will be delivering a new wave of AI skilling initiatives from April to June 2026. This next phase expands access beyond leadership cohorts, with a strong focus on non-profit organisations (NPOs) and youth development – helping ensure no workforce or community is left behind. Netcampus invites youth, community organisations and aspiring digital professionals to take advantage of these Microsoft Elevate learning opportunities. Be part of a growing community shaping the future through AI – whether you are looking to upskill, enhance your organisation’s impact or explore new career opportunities.

Participants will gain practical exposure to AI tools, real-world applications and emerging career pathways – positioning them to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

Register and secure your place in the upcoming Microsoft Elevate sessions by following Netcampus on social media platforms for announcements, schedules and registration details.

Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of Netcampus Group.

As Tebogo Makgatho, Netcampus CEO, concludes: “By embracing AI as a critical component of organisational strategy, leaders can secure a competitive edge while contributing to sustainable and responsible growth. Understanding and leveraging AI is key to driving innovation, efficiency and long-term success in today’s digital economy,” reinforcing the Netcampus motto of rising by lifting others – and, in doing so, unlocking potential.

For more information, please visit the Netcampus website www.netcampus.com or e-mail Microsoft@netcampus.com.