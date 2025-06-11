Netcampus gets much needed QCTO accreditation

Nonhlanhla Ntshalintshali, Executive: NetYouth.

Netcampus is proud to announce that it has attained the much-needed QCTO Accreditation. The Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) is a regulatory body in South Africa responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and quality assurance of occupational qualifications in South Africa. Established in 2010, the QCTO oversees the design, accreditation, implementation, assessment and certification of occupational qualifications and skills programmes.

The QCTO accreditation is a cornerstone for ensuring superior standards in occupational education and training in South Africa. Accredited institutions under the QCTO are recognised for their commitment to excellence, relevance and compliance with national education and training regulations.

As a QCTO accredited skills development provider, Netcampus plays a significant role in the skills development landscape. This accreditation ensures that learners receive industry-relevant skills aligned with national qualifications frameworks, and that business acquires a highly skilled workforce.

“The benefits of QCTO accreditation are that the accreditation ensures that Netcampus meet established standards, which helps maintain the quality vocational education. Skills development providers accredited by QCTO ensure their programmes are aligned with South Africa’s National Qualifications Framework (NQF). This alignment guarantees that qualifications are structured to meet the country's workforce needs, bridging the gap between education and employment,” says Nonhlanhla Ntshalintshali Executive: NetYouth at Netcampus.

“Consequently, learners graduate with nationally recognised certificates and relevant industry experience, which increases their employability. These graduates are often viewed as more competent and employable, as training and certification aligns with national occupational standards. Learners gain a competitive edge, enabling them to secure roles in their desired fields and contribute meaningfully to the economy,” adds Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of Netcampus.

QCTO accreditation will elevate the global standing of Netcampus. Qualifications earned from accredited institutions are often respected internationally, enabling learners to pursue opportunities abroad. This international recognition not only benefits individuals but also enhances South Africa’s reputation in global education and skills development.

QCTO accreditation is not merely about compliance; it symbolises a commitment to quality, relevance and excellence in occupational training and education. The benefits span across learners, employers, skills development providers and the broader economy, making it an essential pursuit for institutions aiming to impact South Africa’s workforce positively. By achieving and maintaining QCTO accreditation, Netcampus will contribute to the creation of a skilled, employable and globally competitive workforce – a cornerstone for sustainable development and economic prosperity.

