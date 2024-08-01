Netcampus Group announces strategic partnership with Docebo.

Netcampus, which positions itself as a leader in providing learning solutions in Africa, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Docebo.

Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, built for the business of learning, according to the company. Docebo helps organisations around the world deliver scalable, personalised learning to customers, partners and employees, driving productivity, engagement, revenue and growth.

The Docebo platform is stable and intuitive, with innovative technology for content generation, automation and analytics, along with the industry’s most advanced AI capabilities. This enables businesses to create and manage content, effectively train diverse audiences and measure the impact of their learning programmes – all from a single platform.

Tebogo Makgatho, CEO at Netcampus, said: "We were looking for the most powerful learning platform to drive learning within our client base. We are extremely excited to announce this partnership in the African market. At Netcampus, we are all about helping clients 'build their talent bench', and this partnership will assist clients to drive the best learning experience available."

This collaboration between Docebo and Netcampus will radically change the learning landscape and ultimately the outcome of having the best-skilled talent available.

"The partnership between Netcampus and Docebo will expand our service offering to clients, while at the same time provide local support for the platform," added Tebogo.

She further commented: "The use cases for Docebo spans across employee onboarding, talent development, compliance training, to name only a few. The integration with various content providers will also ensure an enriched learning experience for our clients.

"In conclusion, the team at Netcampus cannot wait to engage with customers in Africa on this addition to our offering. The ultimate result – become an organisation that wins at learning."

Please contact us for more details, a demo and become one of more than 3 800 companies that all already growing with Docebo.