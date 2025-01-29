Netcampus Group tackles high rate of youth unemployment in SA

Kagisano Labour Activation Project 2025. (Image: Netcampus Group)

The recent release of the 2024 matric results was a highly anticipated event for South African students, hopefully marking an end to their high school journey. It is an important milestone that students, parents and teachers eagerly await, as these results play a key role in deciding future education and career paths. The results influence future education and career choices, opening doors to new opportunities and helping students plan their next steps with confidence.

It is, however, not every learner that is able to gain university entrance. In addition, a lot of graduates who have completed their studies remain unemployed due to the high youth unemployment rate South Africa, like many countries globally are grappling with.

This should not be all doom and gloom for our youth, and where companies like The Netcampus Group, which positions itself as a leading ICT training company with offices in Centurion, Fourways and Cape Town, providing training in all provinces in South Africa and even beyond its borders, are needed to assist with youth employment. Netcampus has a rich training history and footprint accumulated over the past two decades, which continues to flourish under the leadership of CEO and shareholder, Tebogo Makgatho.

Netcampus brings a 360-degree approach to ensure that all learners, whether school leavers, individuals or professionals, are kept updated with the latest technology training solutions leading to advancement and unlocking potential. It has a rich training history and footprint accumulated over the past two decades, which continues to flourish.

Netcampus Group runs a programme – the Kagisano Labour Activation Program – in partnership with the Department of Labour and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). “Our mission is to reduce youth unemployment in South Africa by providing learnerships and internships that offer various career opportunities. The programme is run by our product specialists who offer internationally recognised qualifications with exams completed at a Pearson Vue exam centre or equivalent. Our focus is to empower today’s youth with the best credentials to become the leaders of tomorrow in technology,” says Makgatho.

“Netcampus is committed to empower learners, making them part of a successful journey to become employed professionals. Unlike other skills development service providers who train students and leave them to find employment, Netcampus Group ensures that its learners are placed in employment. Thus far, 2 000 leaners have been trained through the Kagisano Labour project, with 1 300 placed in employment,” adds Makgatho.

The Kagisano Labour Activation Program is currently enrolling 2 000 students across all provinces from January 2025. The students are selected from the Department of UIF database and are trained for a period of between six and eight weeks, plus additional learning, and are also provided with various tools of trade. The programme offers courses such as cyber security, CompTIA, AWS, data analysis, Power BI, artificial intelligence, etc. Netcampus works with various employers to ensure that learners are aligned to employers’ specific workplace needs and skills requirements.