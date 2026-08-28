Netcampus offers AWS Cloud, AI & Certification to help learners upskill, certify, accelerate their careers

Tebogo Makgatho, CEO, Netcampus.

Netcampus is proud to share with professionals, students and future innovators an exciting opportunity that can help transform careers, develop in-demand skills and prepare individuals and organisations for the future of technology.

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence are no longer optional technologies. They are driving innovation, business growth and digital transformation across every industry. Organisations worldwide are seeking professionals who possess the skills to design, manage, secure and innovate using cloud platforms and modern AI technologies.

Netcampus is excited to introduce Netcampus's AWS Cloud, AI & Certification Special, designed to help learners upskill, certify and accelerate their careers. For or a limited time, participants can take advantage of:

25% off selected AWS training courses.

50% off AWS certification exams.

This special promotion makes world-class training and professional certification more accessible than ever before. Netcampus offers a range of industry-leading AWS learning pathways.

For those beginning their cloud journey, AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials provides a solid foundation in cloud concepts, AWS core services, security, architecture, pricing and support. It is the perfect starting point for both technical and non-technical professionals.

For aspiring and experienced architects, Architecting on AWS teaches best practices for building secure, reliable, high-performing and cost-effective cloud solutions that meet modern business demands.

Operations professionals can benefit from Cloud Operations on AWS, where they will learn how to deploy, manage, monitor and support workloads in real-world cloud environments.

As AI continues to reshape industries, learners can explore AWS Generative AI Fundamentals, gaining valuable insight into foundation models, prompt engineering and Amazon Bedrock to develop innovative AI-powered solutions.

And for those looking to stay ahead of emerging trends, AWS Agentic AI Foundations introduces the exciting world of autonomous AI agents, intelligent workflows and advanced AWS services that enable goal-driven AI solutions.

What truly sets Netcampus apart?

Netcampus is an AWS Authorised Training Partner, delivering training through certified AWS instructors with extensive industry experience. Its programmes include practical, hands-on labs, flexible learning options, exam preparation support and training that aligns with globally recognised industry standards.

Whether you are:

An IT professional

A cloud practitioner

A solutions architect

An operations engineer

An AI enthusiast

A business or technology leader

A student

Someone looking to change careers, there is a learning path designed for you

Today's technology landscape rewards those who continue learning. The skills you invest in today can open doors to new opportunities, higher earning potential, professional growth and leadership in the digital economy.

Netcampus encourages you to seize this opportunity. Build your cloud skills. Master AI. Validate your expertise through globally recognised AWS certifications.

Remember, for a limited time, you can enjoy 25% off AWS training courses and 50% off AWS certification exams, until the end of November 2026.

To learn more or to enrol, contact Netcampus at aws@netcampus.com.

Visit the Netcampus website: www.netcampus.com. Netcampus is also available on social media platforms, including YouTube

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