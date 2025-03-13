Netcampus offers disabled youth training programmes

Netcampus disabled youth training programmes. (Image: Netcampus)

The true measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members, and there is no demographic more deserving of our attention and support than disabled youth. In an age where inclusivity and equality are at the forefront of societal progress, the importance of training disabled youth cannot be overstated. This endeavour not only empowers individuals but also enriches the broader community, fostering a culture of innovation, empathy and resilience.

Training programmes for disabled youth play a crucial role in building confidence and self-esteem. By providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed, we help them realise their potential and overcome the stigma often associated with disabilities. This empowerment leads to greater self-advocacy, enabling disabled youth to assert their rights and pursue their goals with determination.

Moreover, participation in training programmes allows disabled youth to connect with peers who share similar experiences, fostering a sense of belonging and community. These connections can be invaluable, providing emotional support and encouragement as they navigate the challenges of adulthood.

One of the ultimate Netcampus goals of training disabled youth is to foster independence and autonomy. By equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to manage their own lives, we enable them to make informed decisions and pursue their aspirations. This autonomy is essential for their overall well-being, as it promotes a sense of control and agency over their own lives.

Additionally, training programmes often include life skills education, covering areas such as financial literacy, time management and self-care. These essential skills empower disabled youth to live independently and confidently, contributing to their overall quality of life.

Netcampus disabled youth training programmes. (Image: Netcampus)

Netcampus has currently embarked on learnership and internship programmes for the disabled youth. The internship and learnership programmes are delivered on behalf of Netcampus’ blue-chip corporate clients. A total of 100 learners from KwaZulu-Natal are enrolled in the internship programme and will be trained on Microsoft Security and Microsoft Azure, while 60 learners from Gauteng will be trained on a learnership programme providing Technical Support NQF Level 4 and System Support NQF Level.

“Raising public awareness about the capabilities and potential of disabled youth is essential in challenging stereotypes and misconceptions. By fostering a more inclusive and accepting society, we create a supportive environment where disabled youth can flourish,” says Tebogo Makgatho, CEO of Netcampus.

On completion of the training programme, Netcampus works with various employers to ensure these learners are aligned to employers’ specific workplace needs and skills requirements.

“We are hoping that the success stories of these disabled learners who will benefit from these training programmes will serve as a powerful example of what is possible with the right support and opportunities. These individuals often become role models and advocates, inspiring the next generation of disabled youth to pursue their dreams,” adds Makgatho.

The importance of training disabled youth cannot be overstated. It is a vital investment in the future, empowering individuals, enriching communities and driving economic growth. By breaking down barriers and providing the necessary support and opportunities, we enable disabled youth to lead independent, fulfilling lives and contribute meaningfully to society.