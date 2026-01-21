Netcampus, Pluralsight take significant step forward in delivering world-class accredited IT training

Netcampus, which positions itself as a leading provider of IT learning solutions in South Africa for over 20 years, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Pluralsight, which positions itself as the leading technology skills development company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering world-class, accredited IT training to thousands of learners across the region.

Recognising the evolving landscape of professional learning, Netcampus has joined forces with Pluralsight. Pluralsight’s platform equips individuals and organisations with the tech skills needed to thrive in an era of constant technological advancement. The company’s vast learning library covers the most relevant technology skills of today, including software development, AI, cloud, data and machine learning, security and IT operations. The platform also features Iris, an advanced AI learning assistant that helps tech teams curate their learning journeys across 6 500+ courses, 3 500+ hands-on labs, 500+ skills assessments and 150+ certification paths.

By combining Pluralsight’s best-in-class technology skills development platform with Netcampus’s expertise in building and managing tailored learning journeys, clients will benefit from a holistic approach to skills development. This includes access to subject matter experts, official certification exams at internationally accredited centres and ongoing facilitator interaction.

The partnership will accelerate skills development in critical areas such as software development, cyber security, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and more. Netcampus remains committed to empowering organisations and individuals to meet the demands of the digital economy with relevant, future-ready skills.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Pluralsight, which will enable us to serve our customers’ requirements more efficiently and effectively,” said Tebogo Makgatho, CEO at Netcampus. “Together, we are delivering the best of both worlds: world-class online learning and expert local support.”