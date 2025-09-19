Netcampus, Progressive Blacks in ICT sign landmark MOU

Netcampus and Progressive Blacks in ICT (PBICT) sign a landmark MOU.

Netcampus, which positions itself as a leading ICT training provider with over 20 years of experience delivering certified and customised training solutions, is proud to announce the signing of a landmark memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Progressive Blacks in ICT (PBICT). The signing took place during GovTech 2025, in Durban, on 9 September, a platform where government, business and civil society converge to shape South Africa’s digital future.

This partnership is a decisive step forward in PBICT’s mission to ensure greater participation, ownership and empowerment of Black professionals and enterprises in South Africa’s ICT sector.

Building skills for the future

At the core of this collaboration lies a strong commitment to skills development and training. PBICT and Netcampus will co-design and deliver accredited and non-accredited training programmes spanning key areas such as project management, cyber security, Red Hat, artificial intelligence, DevOps, business analysis and emerging technologies. Importantly, the partnership will also expand access to digital curricula, online learning platforms and assessment tools – ensuring that ICT practitioners across South Africa are better equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

Creating pathways to employment

The MOU also addresses the urgent need to tackle unemployment by opening doors for job placement and internships. Through a jointly managed employment services desk and digital portal, the two organisations will facilitate internships, learnerships and job opportunities for programme participants. This ensures that skills gained are not left in the classroom but actively translated into work opportunities within South Africa’s ICT ecosystem.

Beyond training, the collaboration will see the two organisations co-hosting workshops, hackathons, career expos and conferences across provinces. These events will not only showcase talent but also deliberately promote diversity and inclusion by targeting underrepresented groups in ICT. Moreover, the partnership establishes a strong foundation for policy advocacy and knowledge exchange, with joint webinars and roundtables planned to address industry trends, regulatory developments and transformation strategies.

Shared infrastructure and resources

Recognising that access to infrastructure often remains a barrier for many, PBICT and Netcampus have agreed to share facilities and resources. This includes training venues, IT labs, e-learning platforms, research outputs and toolkits. Such resource-sharing reduces duplication, cuts costs and accelerates access for SMEs and individuals historically excluded from the mainstream ICT economy.

Governance and long-term commitment

To ensure accountability and impact, the MOU establishes a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) with equal representation from both organisations. This body will meet quarterly to review progress, co-ordinate projects and ensure alignment with the broader objectives of the partnership. The MOU is effective immediately and will run for three years, with annual reviews and the option for renewal.

A partnership for transformation

Commenting on the partnership, PBICT leadership emphasised that this MOU represents not just a collaboration, but a strategic alignment of vision. “Our partnership with Netcampus demonstrates PBICT’s commitment to breaking down barriers to entry in the ICT sector. It is about creating pipelines of skills, opportunities and ownership for Black practitioners, SMEs and youth,” the forum noted.

Netcampus, with its internationally recognised accreditations and industry expertise, brings invaluable technical depth to the partnership. Together, the organisations are well-positioned to accelerate South Africa’s journey towards digital transformation while ensuring it remains inclusive, sovereign and future-ready.