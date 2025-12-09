The Netcampus Technology Fireside Chat Podcast aims to enable listeners to feel a sense of community and connection with guests.

Podcasts have revolutionised the way people consume information and entertainment. As a digital audio platform, they offer unique benefits for both creators and listeners. Podcasts can be distributed globally, allowing creators to reach audiences beyond geographical boundaries.

Sharing expertise or stories helps creators establish themselves as thought leaders and build a loyal community around their brand or topic. Podcasts can be listened to anytime, anywhere — while commuting, exercising, or relaxing — on a variety of devices.

It is with this background that Netcampus launched its own podcast, The Technology Fireside Chat, hosted by Tebogo Makgatho, Netcampus CEO, during Cyber Security Month in October. The inaugural podcast covered topical topics such as cyber security and artificial intelligence.

“We plan to offer diverse topics and perspectives with an array of genres and guests. Our podcast will provide content on virtually any subject in the ICT sector, catering to varied interests and backgrounds. The format of our podcast is semiformal and edutainment in nature, allowing guests to share their insights and knowledge in a comfortable and relaxed environment," says Makgatho.

"Our aim is to ensure our Technology Fireside Chat Podcast provides information that demystifies technology, provides opportunities for informal education, self-improvement and exposure to new ideas, often presented in an engaging format. We hope that our listeners can feel a sense of community and connection with guests. Lastly, the podcast will serve a career guidance platform, especially to those who do not have access to knowledge and career guidance." adds Makgatho.

Podcasts offer a multitude of benefits, making them a powerful medium for sharing information, building communities and personal enrichment. Whether you are a creator looking to establish your voice or a listener seeking entertainment and knowledge, the Netcampus podcasts will be a versatile and accessible tool.

To tune in to our podcast, log on to the Netcampus YouTube: netcampusinfo2267