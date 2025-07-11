Netcampus trains leaders on AI to harness technology for strategic advantage

Pieter Nel, Netcampus Corporate and Consulting Executive. (Image: Netcampus)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century, reshaping industries, economies and societies. For leaders, the integration of AI into business and organisational strategies is not merely a trend but a necessity for ensuring future success and competitiveness. The importance of AI to leaders lies in its ability to enhance decision-making, optimise operations, foster innovation and improve customer experience.

One of the most significant contributions of AI to leadership is its ability to enhance decision-making processes. AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, providing leaders with insights that are both deep and actionable. These insights can identify trends, predict outcomes and offer recommendations, enabling leaders to make informed decisions that drive performance and growth. For example, AI-driven predictive analytics can help leaders anticipate market shifts, optimise supply chains and allocate resources more effectively.

Netcampus, in partnership with Microsoft, has run a programme where leaders and decision-makers from the Gauteng Provincial Government, Western Cape Provincial Government, Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Department of Higher Education, TVET colleges, South African Revenue Services, University of Venda and the National School of Government have been trained on AI. The duration of the programme was four hours and rendered online. The programme started in January 2025 and ended in June 2025. It covered introduction to AI; strategic planning for AI; successful AI implementation; business applications of AI; measuring the impact of AI and ROI; and AI ethical considerations, etc.

The programme thus helps leaders in organisations to answer the top 20 questions when it comes to an AI strategy. To date, approximately 2 000 leaders have been trained.

“The importance of AI to leaders is undeniable. It offers a multitude of advantages that can transform decision-making, optimise operations, drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. However, to fully harness the potential of AI, leaders must adopt a strategic and ethical approach, embracing technology as a critical component of their organisational vision. By doing so, they will not only secure a competitive edge but also contribute to the sustainable and responsible growth of their industries. By understanding the importance of AI, leaders can harness its potential to driving innovation, efficiency and growth, while navigating the associated challenges and considerations,” says Tebogo Makgatho, Netcampus CEO.

“AI demands a shift in leadership style towards one that is more strategic and adaptable. Leaders must be willing to learn and understand AI technologies, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within their organisations. This includes investing in AI talent, encouraging collaboration between human and AI teams, and staying informed about the latest advancements in AI. Leaders who can effectively integrate AI into their strategic vision will be better positioned to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape,” says Pieter Nel, Netcampus Corporate and Consulting Executive.

“Innovation is at the heart of organisational success, and AI serves as a powerful catalyst for it. AI can uncover new opportunities, inspire creative solutions and accelerate the development of new products and services. Leaders who leverage AI can stay ahead of the competition by continuously evolving their offerings and adapting to changing market demands. Furthermore, AI can drive innovation in business models, enabling leaders to explore new revenue streams and operational methods that were previously unimaginable,” concludes Nel.

The AI fluency programme, in partnership with Microsoft and Signify, to get 100 000 South Africans to register and be trained on AI, has been extended to 31 July 2025 due to popular demand. Please visit the Netcampus website www.netcampus.com to register for this free online programme.

The Netcampus key focus of unlocking potential has led to a key focus on various audiences and use cases.