Netflix looks to GenAI to elevate users’ experience

Netflix’s new TV homepage will provide responsive recommendations and a new way to search.

Netflix is exploring ways to bring generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to how viewers experience and interact with the platform.

So says Netflix chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone, speaking during the streaming giant’s virtual product and tech event.

During the event, Netflix presented its redesigned TV homepage, which it says emphasises flexibility, intuitive navigation and responsive recommendations. It also outlined how it plans to bring new ways for users to browse on mobile phones.

According to Stone, Netflix has been leveraging machine learning and AI to suggest titles to viewers based on what they have watched and enjoyed.

She further explained that areas that have enabled Netflix’s advantage − such as reach, recommendations and fandom − have been enabled by technology, and that includes AI.

However, the use of GenAI, unlike traditional AI, can create text, images and videos to boost the discovery experience, starting with search, she stated.

As a result, Netflix has already started testing the use of GenAI, with plans to roll it out to more members this week, Stone revealed.

“We want you to be able to discover shows and movies using natural conversational phrases, like: ‘I want something funny and upbeat’, or ‘I want something scary, but not too scary, and maybe a little bit funny’.

“We’ve long used AI to personalise the rich set of information that we provide about each title, including synopsis, artwork and trailers, so that members can choose something that is a good match for them.

“Generative AI allows us to take this a step further; for example, by showcasing our titles in more languages and locations around the world, which is great for our members and for the creators we work with.”

Netflix, which has over 300 million global streaming subscribers, competes with services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu and HBO, among others.

According to Stone, the streaming company has invested in its Open Connectcontent delivery network over the years, allowing it to store the files and bits that make up a show or film on a server that is close to a user’s house.

“Open Connect has given us a really strong foundation, and now we’re building on that foundation as we deliver a broader and more complex variety of entertainment, including live events and games on TV. Entertaining the world is hard, but technology makes it easier.”

Company chief product officer Eunice Kimalso noted the new product features and innovation would not be possible without technology.

According to Kim, the redesign of the TV homepage comes after continuous improvements over the last 12 years. She also stated that given the different ways to entertain audiences, the TV experience needs to evolve.

Kim said the new features will allow users to discover what they want to watch more easily, have more visible shortcuts and real-time recommendations, as well as use a homepage with a clean and modern design.

The updates will be rolled out in the coming weeks and months for subscribers across the world.

“When we first started thinking about this project, we wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members’ needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix,” said Kim.

Netflix will also be testing a vertical feed filled with clips of shows and movies for mobile users, it was revealed.