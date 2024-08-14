NetScaler versus F5: The clear choice for performance and efficiency

Johannesburg, 14 Aug 2024
Troye, an expert Citrix and NetScaler solutions provider, has announced the compelling findings of the Tolly benchmark study comparing the performance of NetScaler VPX and F5 BIG-IP Virtual Edition (VE) in application delivery environments.
The benchmark tests, conducted in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, rigorously evaluated multiple critical scenarios essential for modern application delivery, including core load balancing, policy processing and application security.
Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says the comprehensive evaluation focused on key performance metrics such as throughput, CPU efficiency and latency to provide an objective comparison of each platform's capabilities under real-world conditions.
KPI metrics and comparative analysis
NetScaler VPX consistently demonstrated superior throughput across all scenarios tested. In scenarios involving core load balancing alone, NetScaler achieved 1.56 times the throughput compared to F5, showcasing its ability to handle higher data volumes efficiently.
"As additional security functions were enabled, such as load balancing combined with application security, NetScaler's throughput advantage over F5 widened significantly, reaching up to 3.09 times higher throughput," he explains.
With regards to CPU efficiency, NetScaler exhibited remarkable efficiency in CPU utilisation, consuming up to 64% less CPU resources compared to F5 for similar throughput levels. This efficiency is crucial for organisations looking to maximise their infrastructure investments while ensuring consistent application performance under varying workloads.
NetScaler also outperformed F5 in latency reduction by up to 89%, as measured by P95 latency metrics. Lower latency translates to faster application response times and improved user experiences, highlighting NetScaler's capability to deliver applications with minimal delay even under heavy traffic conditions.
Operational advantages of NetScaler
NetScaler operates as a standalone solution but also integrates with the Citrix platform to provide operational simplicity and management ease, unlike F5, which requires disparate management systems for different functionalities. NetScaler Console serves as a centralised management plane, offering unified orchestration, security policy implementation and comprehensive analytics across hybrid and multicloud environments.
This integrated approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces complexity for IT teams managing diverse application delivery requirements.
Customer insights and migration trends
Recent trends indicate that 31% of organisations transitioning from F5 to NetScaler cited technical challenges with F5's architecture as a primary motivation. These organisations have found NetScaler's intuitive interface and robust performance capabilities instrumental in meeting their evolving application delivery needs while maintaining scalability and security across their IT ecosystems.
"As organisations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure to drive business growth, the choice of application delivery controller becomes critical. NetScaler's proven performance superiority over F5, as demonstrated in the Tolly benchmark study, reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our customers," Goodall concludes.
Troye
Troye is a black-empowered IT solution and managed services provider, specialising in enabling an agile and productive hybrid workforce with a focus on user experience and security. Since 2000, we have excelled in digital transformation through process optimisation, modern IT platforms, and service excellence. Our Citrix Platinum Partner expertise and leading IT solutions minimise risk while maximising ROI and business efficiency.
We provide scalable solutions tailored to your business needs by leveraging Citrix Cloud and Workspace technologies. Our partnerships with Citrix, NetScaler, Arctic Wolf, Nutanix, Check Point, HPE Aruba, Veeam, Redstor, ShareFile, VMware, and other vendors ensure high-performance and reliable services that drive digital transformation. Troye adheres to sound business principles, honesty, and integrity, offering national and global expertise to optimise your IT infrastructure.
As a leading 31% Black Women-Owned Level 2 BEE IT solutions specialist, Troye has designed and implemented superior integrated IT solutions for small, medium, and enterprise customers over the past two decades. We focus on end-to-end virtualisation, secure digital workspace, and cybersecurity solutions. Our commitment to exceptional service excellence ensures a better understanding of customers' business and technology requirements, allowing them to focus on their core activities with the assurance that their technology investments are safeguarded.