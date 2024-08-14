NetScaler versus F5: The clear choice for performance and efficiency

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye.

Troye, an expert Citrix and NetScaler solutions provider, has announced the compelling findings of the Tolly benchmark study comparing the performance of NetScaler VPX and F5 BIG-IP Virtual Edition (VE) in application delivery environments.

The benchmark tests, conducted in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, rigorously evaluated multiple critical scenarios essential for modern application delivery, including core load balancing, policy processing and application security.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says the comprehensive evaluation focused on key performance metrics such as throughput, CPU efficiency and latency to provide an objective comparison of each platform's capabilities under real-world conditions.

KPI metrics and comparative analysis

NetScaler VPX consistently demonstrated superior throughput across all scenarios tested. In scenarios involving core load balancing alone, NetScaler achieved 1.56 times the throughput compared to F5, showcasing its ability to handle higher data volumes efficiently.

"As additional security functions were enabled, such as load balancing combined with application security, NetScaler's throughput advantage over F5 widened significantly, reaching up to 3.09 times higher throughput," he explains.

With regards to CPU efficiency, NetScaler exhibited remarkable efficiency in CPU utilisation, consuming up to 64% less CPU resources compared to F5 for similar throughput levels. This efficiency is crucial for organisations looking to maximise their infrastructure investments while ensuring consistent application performance under varying workloads.

NetScaler also outperformed F5 in latency reduction by up to 89%, as measured by P95 latency metrics. Lower latency translates to faster application response times and improved user experiences, highlighting NetScaler's capability to deliver applications with minimal delay even under heavy traffic conditions.

Operational advantages of NetScaler

NetScaler operates as a standalone solution but also integrates with the Citrix platform to provide operational simplicity and management ease, unlike F5, which requires disparate management systems for different functionalities. NetScaler Console serves as a centralised management plane, offering unified orchestration, security policy implementation and comprehensive analytics across hybrid and multicloud environments.

This integrated approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces complexity for IT teams managing diverse application delivery requirements.

Customer insights and migration trends

Recent trends indicate that 31% of organisations transitioning from F5 to NetScaler cited technical challenges with F5's architecture as a primary motivation. These organisations have found NetScaler's intuitive interface and robust performance capabilities instrumental in meeting their evolving application delivery needs while maintaining scalability and security across their IT ecosystems.

"As organisations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure to drive business growth, the choice of application delivery controller becomes critical. NetScaler's proven performance superiority over F5, as demonstrated in the Tolly benchmark study, reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our customers," Goodall concludes.